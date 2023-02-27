At the Feb. 14 meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, Keith Flesher was appointed as the County Legislator for District 7, representing the Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Richford areas. The position has been vacant since November 23, 2022, and Flesher will discharge the duties of District 7 Legislator until December 31, 2023 with the understanding that continued service is contingent upon the results of the November 7, 2023 general election.
Flesher will serve on the following standing committees: Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, Agriculture and Personnel.
The legislature appointed members to the Alternatives to Incarceration Advisory Board, who will serve from 4/1/2023 to 3/31/2024; the members include an ex-offender, a crime victim, and State Certified Provider of Alcohol and/or substance abuse treatment.
Francis Bialy, Patricia Gillule, and Legislator William Standinger III were all re-appointed to the Community Services Board.
After a public hearing was held on January 19, 2023; the legislature voted to adopt Local law No. 1 of 2023 establishing the salary for the offices of County clerk and County Sheriff for the four year term of office commencing January 1, 2024 and continuing to December 31, 2027. The annual salary for the county clerk will be $80,000; and the county sheriff will be $104,055.
A public hearing was set for February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building on 56 Main Street for the 2023 annual agricultural district inclusions.
The legislature passed a resolution that calls on the State of New York to continue to pass through federal Affordable Care Act-enhanced federal Medicaid assistance percentage funds.
Farmer Brown Solar, LLC has submitted a Notice of Intent to the Town of Owego that it plans to build and operate a Solar Energy system with an expected total capacity of approximately 4.95 Megawatts AC. The legislature authorized the legislative chair to sign their payment in lieu of tax agreement.
The legislature has passed authorization and approval for a settlement agreement with TEVA concerning claims related to the opioid crisis. Tioga County has joined in a legal action seeking compensation from those who are responsible for causing and perpetuation the opioid addiction crisis.
Authorization was passed to dedicate and declare a portion of the Belva Lockwood Lane as a County Roadway. Owego Gardens Associates II, LLC constructed a 93-unit working family housing development in the Village of Owego, and said development was requited to construct a public roadway with access to the housing units.
The legislature authorized for the Department of Economic Development and Planning to apply, administer and pay application fees for Restore NY Grant on the property located at 48-50 Lake Street in Owego, formerly known as Tioga Trails. The application fee will be $500 to apply for a Restore NY Communities Initiative in the amount of $2,000,000.
The US Bureau of Justice Assistance has announced the fiscal year 2023 Body Worn Camera grant funding, and the legislature authorized the Tioga County Sheriff's Department to submit a request.
The Tioga County Department of Social Services is authorized to contract with Glove House, Inc, for In-Home Parent Education Services for the period of February 15, 2023 through December 31, 2023.
The legislature authorized to create and fill secretary to the first assistant county attorney; temporarily increasing the full time head count in the law department. The annual salary will be $39,940 to $49,740 effective February 15, 2023.
The Tioga County Sheriff's Department was authorized to back fill a vacant, full-time corrections Officer position with Kenneth Wilbur at an annual salary of $53,428 effective March 13, 2023; this salary is above hiring base.
Some amendments were made to the employee handbook, mainly section I, rules of the legislature, section 2, committees and section 4 appointments. Also some amendments were made to the employee handbook, section III; financial rules, section A, budget transfer.
A late filed resolution passed appointed Legislator Barbara Roberts to the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board. Another late filed resolution was passed authorizing the appointment of Doreen Holbrook to the title of Safety Officer effective February 27, 2023 at an annual salary of $56,000. Holbrook must also complete the civil service exam requirements.
A resolution was passed recognizing Clifford Little for his 22 years of dedicated service to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office.
