Does the village of Spencer want a municipal water or sewer system at some point in the future? Timothy Steed, an engineer with Hunt, asked the Spencer Village Board at it’s Feb. 3 meeting (postponed due to a snowstorm) if it would like to do a study of either or both of those possibilities. With no advance notice or advertising, New York State opened up a brief window of opportunity to submit applications for both water and sewer studies. Steed assured the board that if it chose to do an engineering study, that did not confer any obligation to act on the study’s recommendations. He told the board it could sit on a shelf and be ready for any future funding opportunities that might arise in coming years.
Trustee Gil Knapp told Steed that at one point the village did have a water study done by MRB with startling results. Village water wells demonstrated excellent quality, likely due to glacial till the village sits on, which filters the water. With no contaminated wells, there was no interest from the board in an expensive capitol project. In addition, the residents/taxpayers were definitely against what they considered an unnecessary expense to build it, but particularly against taking on a new monthly water bill. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” was the prevailing view.
A municipal sewer system has never been officially studied in Spencer, although it has been discussed over the years. Either water or sewer would make a big difference in attracting business development. In terms of contamination, a sewer system would help accomplish the state’s goal of reducing pollutants that flow into the Susquehanna River and thereby help to meet the multi-state goal (and legal mandate) of cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay. Steed said his company has just recently finished overseeing a sewer system installation in Naples, NY, that uses green technology, literally. Algae is used to digest waste before the water is discharged in cleaned condition into the local waterway. An important plus for a sewer system is it makes small village lots usable. Current lot size sometimes prevents rebuilding on a property after a house has burned. The burned house might have had its water and septic separation grandfathered in, but current health codes do not permit too-close placement for any new construction. Both rebuilding on small lots and new business growth are seen as desirable to keep taxes down by increasing the tax base.
As for costs to the village to do the sewer study, Steed said the village can apply for up to $30,000 in state grant money. The village obligation would be $6,000, but could be provided by in-kind services. Steed said he could write the grant application for the village, at no charge, to help the community. The application window is time sensitive and must be submitted by Feb 12. Steed cautioned that there is no telling when these study grants might come up again, given the state’s budget woes. If grant money is received, the village will have two years to complete the study. Sewer lines could possibly run behind houses rather than down the street, but wherever they get placed, part of the project would include restoring whatever grass or walks or pavement dug up during construction.
The board discussed at length what might benefit the village. There was general agreement that water was not needed or wanted by residents at this time. They decided to authorize Hunt to do the grant application for the sewer study as there seemed to be no downside to applying. Hunt will do the study but not bill the village for its services until the village is reimbursed by the state for applying. The board agreed that having a study done and on hand positions them to be ready in case any good grant opportunities for construction projects are announced, assuming they decide to go in that direction. In the end, they voted unanimously to approve the sewer system study.
In other business, Mayor Ken Sutfin noted that:
•Village elections are coming up on March 16, 12-9 p.m., and the terms of trustees Gil Knapp and Nicole O’Connell are up.
•A public hearing on Spencer’s Police Policy/Reform Report for the state will be held on March 18 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building
•Spencer Village’s (mandated) Pandemic Plan was written by the mayor and approved by the board. A copy may be read on the village website or may be obtained from the village clerk.
•The board is still seeking applications for code enforcement officer
The next meeting of the village board will be on March 1 at 7 p.m.
