At the November 15 monthly meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, mortgage tax distribution rates were passed as follows: Barton (town) $53,517.54; Berkshire (town) $9,264.34; Candor (town) $37,670.96; Candor (village) $5,646.65; Newark Valley (town) $18,489.14; Newark Valley (village) $6,764.88; Nichols (town) $21,179.61; Nichols (village) $3,552.34; Owego (town) $198,505.56; Owego (village) $18,715.22; Richford (town) $5,985.10; Spencer (town) $22,379.63; Spencer (village) $1,996.39; Tioga (town) $62,194.60; and Waverly (village) $29,994.52; for a grand total of $495,856.48.
The legislature authorized a contract with Pro-Flex Administrators LLC, at an annual cost not to exceed $3,000 effective February 1, 2023. Pro-Flex will handle billing and payment collection for individuals who elect COBRA.
The legislature entered into a contract with Twin Tiers Drug and Alcohol testing, LLC.
Authorization was passed to pay off interim financing associated with Village of Nichols USDA Grant.
The legislature authorized the sale and transfer of property from Tioga County to the Tioga County Property Development Corporation of the property at 94 Spencer Avenue in Owego.
Authorization was passed for the purchase of a Hipeplus/PZ Metal Detector using the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The legislature authorized acceptances of Statewide Interoperable Communications “Formula” Grant in the amount of $680,299. This grant will be used for upgrading the radio communications in the county.
The 2022 Emergency Management Planning Grant was awarded to the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services in the amount of $24,278 by the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Tioga County Solid Waste received $5,000 for clean energy projects.
The legislature approved a grant from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Service for the County Pre-trial Service in the amount of $60,000.
The NYS Office of Homeland Security Program awarded a grant of $59,750 to the Tioga County Office of Emergency Management; $41,825 is to go to Emergency Management; and $17,925 will go to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
James Wahls has been appointed Election Commissioner for the Democratic Party.
Alexander Freyvogel was appointed as Benefits Manager Trainee at an annual salary of $48,168.
Karen Weston was appointed Civil Service Assistant.
Steven Palinosky was appointed Director of Real Property Tax Services.
Kristin Riddell was appointed to be Assistant Public Defender on a part time basis at a salary of $37,139.
Robert P. Williams was appointed part time assistant fire coordinator.
The legislature authorized a salary increase for the administrator coroner from $5,000 stipend to $10,000 stipend.
Lauren Primm was appointed to the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team along with Ronald Holbrook.
Ryan Telfer and Kyle Telfer were appointed to the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.
Doug Chrzanowski has been re-appointed to the Tioga County Planning Board; as well as Bryan Goodrich and Grady Updyke.
LeeAnn Tinney and Shawn Yetter were reappointed to the Broome-Tioga Local Workforce Development Board.
The legislature reappointed John Lacey to the Tioga County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board.
Stuart Yetter, Jr.; Martha C. Sauerbrey; David Astorino; Ralph Kelsey and Lesley Pelotte were reappointed to the Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board.
A resolution was passed affirming support for the second Amendment to the US Constitution and opposing the recently enacted “concealed carry improvement act” of 2022.
The legislature supported the increase of the snowmobile trail development and maintenance fund.
Approval was passed for filing of an application for DEC Municipal Waste Reduction and Recycling (MWRR) Program.
The legislature authorized Capital Project American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Appropriation Request.
The legislature chair was authorized to sing application for grant funds for the Department of Social Services.
The legislature started off the meeting recognizing Frank John “Bud” Waite posthumously.
Doreen Stoughton was recognized for her 34 years of service to the Tioga County Clerk’s Office.
A proclamation was passed naming November as Adoption Awareness Month.
The month of November was also proclaimed as Hunting Safety Month. In 2020-2021 16,294 sporting license were sold to residents and non-residents in Tioga County. A total of 7,208 deer, 583 turkeys and 13 bears were harvested in Tioga County.
