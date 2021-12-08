Trying to shop local this year but having difficulty finding the time? Moonlight Shopping in Owego gives holiday shoppers a few extra hours this month with participating stores staying open on Thursdays until 8 p.m. While you’re out, be sure to stop by a coordinating event—an exhibition by artist Tina Bradley Ackley at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St.
Over a dozen locations will be open later with discounts, specials and weekly prizes.
Enter a prize drawing by making a purchase of $15 or more at any downtown location throughout the entire week. Drawings for a prize with a $50 value will be done weekly on Friday mornings, and winners will be notified.
Upcoming Moonlight Shopping days are Dec. 9, 16 and 23.
For a listing of specials, visit owego.org/moonlight-shopping.
Bradley Ackley’s solo exhibit “Still Standing” will run from Dec .3 through 23, Wednesday through Sunday, from 12 to 4 p.m. with later hours corresponding with Moonlight Shopping.
The artist’s work is influenced by the Impressionist artists, according to her website, tinabradleyackey.com. “I resonate with Degas, Monet, Manet and Cassatt, love the light and movement, loose brushstrokes and color palettes.”
