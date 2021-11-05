The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and CFCU Community Credit Union have recognized Montezuma Winery of Seneca Falls as the October 2021 Business of the Month. (Left to right): Jeff Shipley, Chamber President & CEO; Doug Schmitt of CFCU, Business of the Month Sponsor; Olivia Brandow of Montezuma Winery; Diane Janes of Community Bank N.A. and Chamber Ambassador.