The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and CFCU Community Credit Union have recognized Montezuma Winery of Seneca Falls as the October 2021 Business of the Month.
“Besides acknowledging Montezuma Winery for its innovation and perseverance in the face of the pandemic, this month also marks its 20th business anniversary,” Megan Slater, Membership Development Manager at the Chamber, said. “We cannot wait to see what the next 20 years have in store for the incredibly hardworking team at Montezuma Winery.”
In addition to celebrating Montezuma Winery’s 20th anniversary, the owners also celebrated the grand opening for their new location in Cooperstown at the end of last month. They have also previously expanded into the Adirondacks, and they own Idol Ridge Winery in Lodi.
There are several reasons why Montezuma Winery is so successful. Montezuma Winery offers a variety of dry to sweet wines, wine slushies, fruit wines, and mead.
There is an extensive gift shop. They make delicious homemade fudge in a variety of flavors. Montezuma Winery now offers wine tasting kits which include some snacks and fudge for pairing with one of several tasting flight options.
These tasting kits were created in response to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were so popular that they had to stick around. Guests can reserve tasting kits in advance, or small groups can walk in for tastings at the bar.
Montezuma Winery is conveniently located at the intersection of Routes 5 and 20 and 89 and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Montezuma Winery, a proud member of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, will be participating in the wine trail’s upcoming Holiday Shopping Spree event. More details can be found here: cayugawinetrail.com/event/2021-holiday-shopping-spree.
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month Program is sponsored by CFCU Community Credit Union. Recipients are chosen on a monthly basis by the Chamber’s membership community to recognize organizational excellence and/or significant accomplishments in their field.
For more information about the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce or to inquire about membership in one of the region’s leading professional organizations, please call (315) 568-2906 or visit senecachamber.org.
