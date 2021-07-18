The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office out of New York has confirmed that a missing vulnerable adult named Sandra Ledford has been found dead.
Deputies say she was found in Johnson City on Saturday morning. Through their initial investigation division, they determined the investigation “did not indicate any criminal activity.” The circumstances of her death are being looked into by the Johnson City Police Department.
As WENY News reported, Sandra Ledford was initially reported missing after not having been seen since the Fourth of July, but on Wednesday, police reported new information detailing Ledford left her home on July 6; she was last seen at a Mirabito convenience store on State Route 96 in Owego around 11:45 that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.