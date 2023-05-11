The COVID-19 public health emergency was declared on January 31, 2020 to protect the health and safety of the public by shielding millions of people from losing access to health care coverage and covering some upfront costs for COVID-19 related health expenses. However, the requirement that states keep people enrolled in Medicaid ended on April 1 and the rest of the public health emergency protections are coming to an end on May 11.
For the past three years, enrollees in New York’s Medicaid Program, Child Health Insurance Program (CHP), Dual Special Needs Program (D-SNP), and Essential Plan (EP) programs have not had to go through a recertification process, ensuring continuous access to health insurance coverage.
In the coming months, 3.4 million Medicaid enrollees in New York State will have to determine if they still qualify for their current health plan and renew their coverage, or if they need to shop for new options.
According to a recent study released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 70% of Medicaid beneficiaries are unaware of this recertification requirement. Meanwhile, the federal government estimates that 17% of Medicaid beneficiaries will lose their coverage because of it.
Before the pandemic, people enrolled in these programs would submit details on their annual income to confirm eligibility for health insurance coverage. When the pandemic started, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which enabled beneficiaries to receive continuous coverage without reporting changes in income or other eligibility criteria. When the public health emergency ends, enrollees will once again need to go through the recertification process to determine eligibility for coverage.
In addition to millions of New Yorkers potentially losing health care coverage, Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa has said that when the public health emergency ends, “financial payment for all COVID-19 expenses related to health care will no longer be covered and we will shift back to our pre-existing systems where they will be co-pays and those without insurance could face added costs.”
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, it will take a year to fully realize the impact of Medicaid disenrollments and the end of covering COVID-19 related health expenses will see increased costs for testing for those with insurance.
Uninsured people in most states have already been paying full price for testing, so not much will change for them. However, New York was among 15 states that provided uninsured people with free testing but this measure came to an end on May 11.
