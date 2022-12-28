TC Mental Health Building
Dominick Recckio
The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County is offering
an open group opportunity to folks who are aging and who
are experiencing or who have experienced mental health challenges.
 
This group is open, no-cost and there is no commitment necessary.
It is offered Wednesday mornings from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Zoom.
 
Please contact either Larry Albro at lalbro@mhaedu.org or
Micaela Corazón at mcorazon@mhaedu.orgThose who are interested can also call the Tompkins County Mental Health Association at 607-273-9250 with questions or to sign-up to
join this dynamic group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you