The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) runs through December 7, and AAA licensed experts are on standby to ease the process. Medicare is the federal insurance program for people who are 65 or older, certain younger people with disabilities, and people with End-Stage Renal Disease.Medicare has four main parts that cover specific services. Medicare can be confusing and complex. To help the public navigate the journey through Medicare, AAA Western and Central New York offers complimentary Medicare reviews through its insurance division.
Licensed AAA representatives are available to meet with Medicare recipients by phone, video conference, or in person at a local AAA Travel & Insurance Center to discuss any plan changes along with any medical or prescription needs. The experts then comparison shop to see if there’s a better option out there for clients.
A Medicare Review at AAA involves in 4 easy steps. Even if an individual’s plan isn’t changing, it’s worth a quick discussion to offer peace of mind.
Now is the time for eligible participants to schedule their complimentary Medicare review to ensure they are enrolled in the best plan to meet their needs. The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) runs through December 7th.
Anyone interested in utilizing AAA Medicare review services can call 833-845-0802 or visit www.AAA.com/MedicareAEP for more information.
