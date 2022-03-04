One of Trumansburg’s oldest businesses, the liquor store located at 55 Main St., has changed hands for only the fourth time in nearly a century. Trumansburg Liquor Store was purchased Aug. 13, 2021, by Trumansburg native Greg Van Ness, who plans to make some small changes to the store that will bring new products and experiences to customers while at the same time preserving the selection of staples and comfortable atmosphere longtime customers have come to expect.
While tending to the register on a Saturday afternoon in early February, Van Ness said he was looking forward to Valentine’s Day—the holiday usually brings in a little bit of business during the otherwise quiet stretch of cold months leading up to spring.
“It’s a good time to plan out projects and do things for the coming year,” Van Ness said. He said he wants to try new things while staying mindful that some of his clientele have been shopping at the store for 50 years.
“It’s the oldest continuous business in Trumansburg,” he said. It opened in 1933.
The Teeter family bought it in the early 1960s, and one of the employees, Michael (Henry) James, took it over in 2005 and was the most recent prior owner.
“The transition had to be respectful and slow but also, economically, I have to figure out a way to move forward into a modern era,” said Van Ness of taking ownership.
In the future he plans to offer delivery but does not currently have the staffing to make that possible. “Hopefully in the next two years,” he said. “I think that’s a reasonable time window to get it accomplished.”
Currently the liquor store employs four part-time employees.
In the future, when delivery is possible, Van Ness said he will likley do the driving himself, picking a few days out of the week to drop off product on his way home. He resides in Trumansburg, calling himself “a townie for sure.”
A graduate of the Trumansburg High School Class of 1993, Van Ness can trace his roots back eight generations in Trumansburg.
He moved away for 12 years to go to college at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and moved back to raise his family in 2008.
“Life slows down,” he said of his return to his hometown. “To be in Los Vegas while I was young was wonderful, but raising a family—it’s a whole different dynamic.”
Van Ness worked as a server at Italian restaurant Gola Osteria, in Ithaca, until (like so many people) the pandemic caused him to reevaluate the course of his career. “I’m part of that group of people who said, ‘you know, I’m ready to make a transition,’” he said.
When he heard the wine shop was for sale, Van Ness viewed it as an opportunity to change his life. It was hard leaving the hospitality industry after working in it for so long, but owning the liquor shop gives him the chance to use the extensive wine knowledge he gained over the years.
In Las Vegas, Van Ness worked for Emeril Lagasse for seven years. It was the experience of a lifetime, he said, to work in one of the celebrity chef’s restaurants when his fame was blowing up and his dining rooms were always packed.
Van Ness worked under the sommelier at Lagasse’s Delmonico Steakhouse at the Venetian Hotel, where they had a listing of 4,000 wines.
“I got to taste a lot of wonderful wines from around the world,” Van Ness said. “It was fun.”
Working at Gola he was able to expand his knowledge of Italian wines, and he also ran the bistro at Red Newt for a time, during which he learned a lot about the wines of the Finger Lakes region.
He plans to take all of this experience and apply it to his selections for the liquor store. “My goal is to find great wine for under $25,” he said. “I know how to find the good stuff.”
Ongoing supply issues with familiar varieties like cabernet from Napa Valley has created an excellent opportunity to explore other high quality, lesser known wines from other parts of the world, such as Portugal, Spain, and the South of France, said Van Ness.
“That’s where my job comes in,” he said, “because people aren’t as familiar or comfortable with trying these wines, but then they have someone like myself who they can discuss the wines with and can compare it to what they might have had in the past.”
