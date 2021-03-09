The Trumansburg Lions Club recently honored longtime member Richard Waite with the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award.
At a Lions Club dinner at Little Venice in Trumansburg late last year, “Napa Dick,” as Waite is widely known among the community, was surprised to see his family walk through the door to help present him with the award.
Lions 20-E2 District Governor Deb Bush, from the Ovid Lions Club, added to the evening by recognizing Waite with his 30-year chevron pin for continued service and support of the Lions.
Waite, a charter member of the Trumansburg Lions Club, has been a part of the organization for more than 30 years.
Established in 1993, the award given to Waite honors outstanding Lions who perform exemplary service to a club, district or community.
“These honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service,” stated a press release from the Lions Club.
“Napa Dick” has seen that all service projects and fundraisers had appropriate supplies when and where needed, the press release continued, adding that he has been the “biggest force” behind the club’s July Fourth Flare and Trumansburg Lotto Calendar fundraisers.
Many know Waite as the former owner of Napa Auto Parts in Trumansburg, a longtime position he retired from six years ago.
Waite said one of the biggest changes to the Lions Club that he has seen in the last 30 years is the merger of the Lioness and Lions, which allowed women to be Lions Club members rather than members of a separate Lioness Club, to the benefit of the Lions, he said.
He said he is most proud of the way the club helps others in need.
He is able to rattle off a long list of projects the Lions work on each year, from roadside cleanup on Route 227 to ringing the Salvation Army bell during the holidays to the annual senior citizens St. Patrick’s Day dinner to all of the many organizations the Lions Club helps support financially.
But for him and his fellow Lions Club members, it has never been about seeking recognition.
“It’s just rewarding to me to see our neighbors and friends support our needs, and I’m thankful for that,” he said, then paused before adding, “It’s just fun.”
Waite said in his continuing retirement he looks forward to spending more time with his children and grandchildren and serving with the Lions Club, especially once the community begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the Lions Club has seen its numbers decline in recent years, and he encourages anyone who is interested to meet the current members and see if it is a good fit for them. He said the club is relaxed, and the members like to have fun while making a difference in Trumansburg.
