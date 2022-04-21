Lily Barlow was a lot of things: spunky, funny, determined. “Those of us who knew her well would say she was a spirited little imp,” said her mother, Addie Barlow.
To local hairstylist Kerri Everhart-Mount, Lily was the little girl who hated her necessarily short haircut but began to look forward to her encounters with the clippers once she began dying her hair untraditional colors.
“Even before she got sick she was always a little peanut of a kid,” Everhart-Mount recalled. “A tiny little thing with a fierce attitude… she got sick and had to cut it short, and then we did all sorts of funky colors, because that was just her attitude.” Rainbow bangs, red, orange, and her favorite—green—Lily tried them all.
Ever since Lily passed away four years ago, some clients come to Everhart-Mount to have their hair died purple and teal—the color of the Juvenile Huntington’s disease ribbon. Lily died at the age of 11 after several years living with the debilitating effects of the disease.
Lily made such an impact on Everhart-Mount and fellow parent Kristin Parry that the two of them, with the help of Lily’s other friends and family, planned a 5K/fun run in her honor. The first one took place with Lily in attendance to raise funds for her care. The next year they did one in her memory, and they planned to make it an annual event, but COVID-19 forced them to take a break.
The event will return May 1 at the South Seneca High School track. The theme is “Lily’s Ball,” and participants are encouraged to dress up like their favorite princess, hero of villain.
The organizers are still looking for sponsorships from local business and donations for prizes for children with the most creative costumes and winners in other categories.
The track is brand new and perfect for the event, said Everhart-Mount, who explained that in previous years the course was a loop on regular streets and sidewalks, which meant tricky terrain for some people and presented some safety issues such as people backing out of driveways. None of that will be a problem on the track, though track rules will have to be followed by the walkers and runners. This means no strollers or bicycles, Everhart-Mount said.
The money raised will go toward a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating local high school student. The award will go to the student when entering their second year of higher education. Barlow said she has enjoyed reading the essays written by the candidates.
“Some of them are very ambitious, and it’s exciting to see,” Barlow said. “Some of these kids have really big aspirations and fantastic new ideas.”
The student does not have to be going into a specific field of study to qualify, though Barlow said she prefers to give it to a young person who plans on entering a profession related to curing debilitating diseases like Huntington’s or providing care for people who have such illnesses. Nurses and social workers are at the top of her list of the unsung heroes who helped her when she was caring for her sick daughter.
“We found two nurses who helped me not just live at home with my daughter but be out and have me time and maintain a job and take a break,” Barlow said.
Huntington’s disease is an illness caused by a faulty gene in the DNA of an individual. It is genetic and also took the lives of Lily’s father and grandfather.
Those who develop symptoms of Huntington’s and are diagnosed with the disease before the age of 20 have what is known as Juvenile Huntington’s disease. It is quite rare—less than 10 percent of people with the disease will have Juvenile-onset. Common symptoms include muscle contractions and stiffness, making movements slower and more difficult, according to the Huntington’s Disease Association.
For an active child like Lily, this meant finding new ways to participate in the activities she always loved, including being a part of her dance and twirling group. When she was unable to physically dance anymore and participate in the troop’s performances that way, she would still ride her wheelchair in parades with the dancers. “She still wanted to smile and be a part of the group and say ‘yes,’” Barlow said, “‘I’m still living and kicking, and this is me.”’
For more information about the upcoming 5K, please visit the Lily’s Ball Facebook site at facebook.com/BarlowScholarshipfund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.