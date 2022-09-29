At the Sept. 13 regular meeting of the Tioga County Legislature equalization rates were established for the 2023 taxes among the several towns as follows: Town of Barton, 73.40; Town of Berkshire, 91.00; Town of Candor, 85.50; Town of Newark Valley, 60.00; Town of Nichols, 24.40; Town of Owego, 62.00; Town of Richford, 92.00; Town of Spencer, 100.00; and Town of Tioga, 5.50.
The legislature set a public hearing to be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the conference room at the Ronald Dougherty County Office Building at 10 a.m. for the new Ag & Markets Agricultural Districts SEQR short environmental assessment form.
Another public hearing was set for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10:05 a.m. in the Ronald Dougherty County Office Building for Restore NY Communities Initiative Round 6 Application for River House Confectionery & Mercantile Rehabilitation Project. A third public hearing is also scheduled for that same day and place at 10:10 a.m. for Restore NY Communities Initiative Round 6 Application for Tioga Trails Rehabilitation Project.
The legislature authorized an application for absentee ballot pre-paid postage grant. New York State has enacted a grant program to reimburse county boards of elections for expenses related to using postage-paid return envelopes for absentee voting. The Tioga County Board of Elections is eligible for reimbursement of up to $18,826.45 for allowable expenses under the grant.
Submission was also authorized of a revised Hazard Mitigation Planning grant application Emergency Management, Soil & Water, Economic Development and Planning Revision.
The NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) has issued the Domestic Terrorism Prevent Grant in the amount of $172,413 to be utilized to prevent targeted violence and domestic terrorism through the utilization of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams and the development of comprehensive Domestic Terrorism Plans; and Tioga County Office of Emergency Services has been given authorization to apply for the grant.
The NYS STOP-DWI Foundation Board secured funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for the High Visibility Engagement Campaign during the grant cycle of Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023 with $17,500 in funding for Tioga County. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department has been authorized to apply for the grant.
The Tioga County Legislature approved the 2023 STOP DWI Plan including the following budgeted appropriations: enforcement, $6,000; prosecution related, $1,000; probation, $13,000; rehabilitation $1,000; PI&E, $14,000; and administration, $450. They also authorized the 2022-2023 Contracts with SADD School Associates. Each SADD School Associate will be compensated $100 each month for the ten months to the school year but will not exceed $1,000 for the year.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023 Riverside Forensic Pathology, PLLC will provide professional services for autopsies, laboratory testing, x-rays and use of morgue facilities for Tioga County due to the semi-retirement of Dr. James Terzian from Twin Tiers Pathology Associates, PC. The contract with Riverside Forensic Pathology, PLLC calls for $1,100 per complete autopsy exam to be paid to pathologists and various other fees on other tests needed.
American Rescue Plan ACT (ARPA) funds have been budgeted in the Tioga County 2022 Capital budget for use specifically as designated by the Tioga County Legislature for security improvements to both the HHS building and 56 Main Street. The 56 Main Street renovations will be no more than $30,691.60.
The cost of energy has risen significantly over the last year so the legislature authorized a transfer from contingency account of $109,000; to electric utility, $36,000; automobile fuel, $3,000; electric utility $30,000; and diesel fuel, $40,000.
An amendment to the budget and transfer of funds from Public Works’ account for paving project of $900,000 to Michigan Hollow Road Bridge was approved. A bid was awarded for the culvert replacement on Michigan Hollow Road to Economy Paving, Corp in the amount of $799,999.99.
Tioga County Legislature approved the repair work of the generator to Independent Field Services, LLC in the amount of $12,900
A bid was also awarded to Postler & Jaeckle for Chiller Replacement at the Public Safety Building in the amount of $327,648.03.
The Chief Information Officer is authorized to provisionally appoint Brandon Clark as Deputy Director of Information Technology & Communication Services at the annual salary of $75,000 effective Sept. 26, 2022, pending successful completion of civil service examination requirements.
An executive proclamation was passed to especially recognize the following employees who have attained 25 years since last year’s ceremonies: Brian Henry, Shawn Nalepa, and Roy Schreiner, Sheriff’s Office; and Kimberly Heyman and Benda Holt, Social Services.
The legislature also recognized Carlton Snapp’s 35 years of dedicated services to Tioga County. Snapp is retiring on Sept. 21, 2022.
An executive proclamation was passed proclaiming the month of September 2022 as Healthy Aging Month; and National Recovery Month in Tioga County. The week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 was also proclaimed Child Welfare Appreciation Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.