The Trumansburg Middle School Drama Club will present “Annie Jr.” in the elementary school auditorium on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.
The musical takes place in 1930s New York City where Annie, who was abandoned on the steps of an orphanage as a baby, lives with many other children under the control of cruel Miss Hannigan. Billionaire Oliver Warbucks sends his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, to the orphanage to select one child to spend the Christmas holiday with him in his mansion. Of course, Annie is chosen and all sort of intrigue and unexpected events follow.
Tickets cost seven dollars for students and nine dollars for adults and can be purchased from the elementary school and middle school offices or at the door. The book was written by Thomas Meehan. The music was composed by Charles Strouse with the lyrics created by Martin Charnin. It was based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”
Dan Trippett is the Director of “Annie Jr.” with Nathan Parker the Musical Director. Tammy Parker is the Producer. The Costumer is Elizabeth Woods and Gemini Zajac is the Choreographer. Many parents are also involved in making the production a success volunteering in various important capacities. Over 60 students are involved with the musical, not just acting, but as members of teams such as costumes, creative design, hair and make-up, iPod/iPad, lights, sound, shift crew, props and ushers.
This is the first middle school show in over a year. “I looked at the core group of potential actors in the middle school when choosing this musical,” said Dan Trippett. “There is a core of strong girls who like to perform and Annie Jr. is a perfect Broadway show to produce with colorful characters. It is a crowd-pleaser and there was a lot of excitement in the school when it was announced. This is a return of young excited actors to the stage and it feels exhilarating to watch their accomplishments. Annie is a positive story with high spirited music. It’s something I feel we need now.”
Much of the music will be familiar to many. Songs like “Hard-Knock Life,” “Tomorrow,” “I Think I’m Going to Like it Here,” “Easy Street,” and “I Don’t Need Anything But You” will get you moving in your seat and humming along.
Some of the main characters are being played by Lucia Caraher/Claire Olney (Annie), Addie Muraca (Miss Hannigan), Noah Sturdevant (Bundles McCloskey), Luke Mielty (Oliver Warbucks), Leah Washburn (Grace Farrell), Finn Carubia (Rooster Hannigan), Abby Arco (Lily St. Regis), Sydney Covell (Drake), and Eutaw Hannon (President FDR). And … Sandy the dog will be played by Minuet (owned by Nancy Givens).
Lucia Caraher is one of two actors playing Annie. She feels that Annie is an optimistic and bubbly orphan. “She has a lot of hope about finding her mother and father and living like a normal family again,” Lucia remarked. “She notices how mean and cruel Miss Hannigan is, but Annie is spunky. She thinks Miss Hannigan is a good person on the inside even if she doesn’t act like she is. Annie always looks on the bright side.”
Caraher’s favorite part of the musical is working with the dog, Sandy, and singing “Tomorrow.” She has been involved with theater since she was young and thinks everyone involved with the show is awesome. “I admire Annie because she looks on the positive side of things even if they might not be. I can’t always be positive about everything like Annie does.”
Leah Washburn plays Grace Farrell, Daddy Warbuck’s personal secretary. She thinks that rehearsals have been going really smoothly and the directors know how to fix up a scene if something is wrong or needs to be changed. “If you know your lines, it’s simple and everybody pretty much knows their lines,” Leah explained. “The musical really does a good job showcasing Annie’s life. We have worked very hard and everyone will be impressed at how good the show is. My favorite part is when I take Annie out of the orphanage to go to Daddy Warbuck’s mansion for Christmas. It’s a funny part, but I am saving Annie because she might run away otherwise.”
Rooster Hannigan is Miss Hannigan’s brother and one of the wicked characters. His part is played by Finn Carubia who thinks it is a lot of fun to shape Rooster’s character as to how a villain should act. “It is an amazing experience. The hardest part was to change my personality in the middle of the show because I have to change from Rooster to Annie’s father in order to kidnap her. I am going for the reward money too,” Finn smiled. He says that “Annie” is a really good show and that a lot of people should come and watch it.
Claire Olney is the second actor sharing the part of Annie. She and Lucia will each perform in a matinee and an evening show. Claire describes Annie as feisty, an optimist, and a great lover of life. Annie is a positive person and can be assertive when her time comes. While Pepper is the leader of the orphans, Annie is the protector of the youngest orphan, Molly. “Annie hates Miss Hannigan because of the way she treats Annie and the other orphans. Miss Hannigan hates Annie because she is always trying to escape from the orphanage. Annie is defiant, but doesn’t hold grudges.”
Claire continued, “This is one of the few productions since Covid. We have worked hard and it is a great story with a happy ending. It shows that the lowest of low still can find happiness.”
