On Jan. 9, a public meeting was held regarding the eminent closure of Willard Drug Treatment Campus. Seven panelists gathered at the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library in Ovid to share their thoughts and answer the public’s questions, and the discussion covered a wide range of topics including school population impact, the effect on the families of those employed by Willard, and the future of the building that currently houses the facility.
The decision to close the facility, which employs about 330 people, was announced by New York State officials in early November. It is slated to be shut down in March 2022 along with five other correctional facilities.
The panelists for the meeting were: South Seneca School District Superintendent Steve Zielinski, Romulus Central School District Superintendent Marty Rotz, New York State Representative Phil Palmesano, New York State Senator Pam Helming, Town of Ovid Supervisor Joseph Borst, Town of Romulus Supervisor David Hayes, and Town of Romulus Deputy Supervisor Michael Joslyn.
Nine members of the public attended the meeting in person, though the library allowed up to 25 people to register to attend. Some people who registered opted to watch from home, said Andrea Tillinghast, Ford Memorial Library director and moderator of the discussion.
Helming said she was disappointed to see only nine people show up because she was hoping to get a variety of perspectives on the topic.
“I wanted to focus on—what are the things we’re not thinking about,” She said. “Other things that haven’t been discussed yet?”
Despite the low turnout, the panelists had a lively discussion about the closure and its implications for the local communities.
Palmesano started off by stating that Willard’s employees were not given enough time to make appropriate plans before the facility is closed. Even though all but a few of the 330 state employees at Willard are guaranteed a job at another state facility, 120 days is not enough for families to decide if they want to relocate to another part of the state, Palmesano said.
“This shows a complete lack of respect for the employees and their families,” Palmesano said.
“They say they want to repurpose this funding for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, but what is Willard? That is their mission. That is their job, and they are successful at it,” Palmesano said. “We should be looking at putting more people in that facility if we want to help people, not closing it down.”
Over the course of the meeting it was mentioned that the facility currently houses just 168 individuals even though its capacity is 664.
Palmesano said he is also concerned that the building (which is state owned property) would be left vacant and unused after it closes. This was a topic the panelists returned to several times throughout the discussion.
The buildings have undergone $42 million in electrical work, roofing, and other improvements over the past five years, Palmesano added.
“We don’t want to see any more eyesores, and it’s a big chunk of Ovid’s lakefront property,” Borst commented. “It is prime lakefront we could be drawing taxes from that the state is doing nothing with.”
The panelists agreed that, despite the state’s stated commitment to repurposing the property, the fact that no plan for the future use of facility has been made public is not a promising sign.
As for the impact on the schools, the superintendents both agreed that a drop in enrollment could lead to less funding from the state and a reduction in opportunities for students. They agreed with Helming, who said, “these communities impacted by the closure—they need assistance. They need a special tier classification.”
“Aid cutting is based so much on enrollment,” Zielinski said.
Time allowed for only a few comments by the members of the pubic. One expressed concern for other facilities that may become a future target for closure, such as Van Dyke Addiction Treatment Center in Ovid. “They serve 14 upstate counties,” he said. “Where are those people going to get their services if Van Dyke closes? You talk about a ripple effect.”
“We need to memorialize everything we need and want and fight for it,” said Helming at the meeting’s end, emphasizing the importance of pushing for a new use for the facility that will benefit the community. “We didn’t make this decision…it makes no common sense whatsoever. The governor said it’s going to be repurposed…I think the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and we’ve got to continue to push it, and we’ve got to move quickly.” She and Palmesano both encouraged the public to contact their offices with their thoughts, concerns, and unique perspectives regarding the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.