Ness Funeral Home was founded in 1950 by Ralph Ness to guide families through the funeral services of deceased loved ones. In 1992, Ness sold the business to Joe Sibley who amended the name to Ness-Sibley Funeral Home. After graduating from Gannon University and Simmons Institute of Mortuary Science in 2008, Alison Weaver apprenticed at Ness-Sibley before becoming a fulltime funeral director working alongside Joe Sibley. In 2013, Sibley sold the business to Weaver and Michael Weaver and Weaver became the sole funeral director at Ness-Sibley.
Prior to the pandemic, there were a lot of services and calling hours held at the funeral home. Weaver also coordinated receptions and Celebrations of Life held at various places like churches, local restaurants, and Trumansburg Golf Course. She facilitated memorial services and cremations which might be held 10 to 14 days after death to allow friends and relatives from out of the area or state to attend services. There was no limitation on occupancy in the funeral home during visitations or services. Masks were not worn and it was business as usual. Because of today’s equipment, graves could be dug any time of the year and services and calling hours would be held days after the loved one passed away. Sometimes, immediate family members asked that the ashes or body be held until April or June if the loved one passed away during winter months. Many remembrances were held on Saturdays.
On March 23, 2020, the pandemic arrived and funeral homes were declared essential. “This is the first time in 14 years that I have had to cancel things,” said Weaver. “People think nothing has changed, but they are dramatically different. Some people are still waiting since January and February of 2020 for closure. I have held some memorial services, but they are limited to 10 family members only.”
Even though considered essential, Ness-Sibley Funeral Home was shut down for about eight weeks while Weaver worked with the health department to see what she could and could not do. Daily she would hear from the NYS Funeral Directors’ Association about updates. Weaver did hold a few viewings and one service, but only 10 family members were allowed to attend and everyone had to social distance and wear a mask. Because churches were also closed, services, in general, were greatly reduced in number.
During Covid, the trend between burials and cremation did not really change which caused its own set of problems. She wanted to provide options for families who were already suffering. A website was developed to gather information for the death certificate. Weaver had to work online or over the phone because people did not want to meet in person. This was more difficult because the cremation document is rather lengthy. The family had to download the document, fill it out, scan the pages, and send it back. “I haven’t seen a surge in deaths like Ithaca is having,” Weaver mentioned. “However, bodies have to be buried within seven days. It falls to the discretion of the cemetery, but burials can occur year-round. Several area cemeteries have vault storage in case of bad weather or if families want a spring burial. The past year has been very difficult for families because there has been no closure and things are very limited as to what can be done.”
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home is at 33 percent capacity for calling hours and services which is about 48 people total. That includes the funeral director, staff, and immediate family members. It does not leave a lot of room for friends of the family. If a service or calling hours have been arranged, Weaver or a staff member stands at the door with a clicker, keeping track of how many people enter the building. A staff member opens the door for guests. When friends sign the guest book, they must include their phone number should tracking be needed. After signing, pens are placed in a cup labeled “used” and then sanitized before anyone else touches them. Prayer cards are not given out, but are placed on a table for visitors to pick up. Weaver never thought she would Zoom a funeral, but she does now. Families receive a link so that anyone who can not attend the service can still participate. It actually has become a very useful tool and Weaver plans to keep this option. Photo displays have been limited. Ness-Sibley changed DVD companies so they can now make DVDs in-house and then upload them to the obituary page in the paper.
“I still have many people from 2020 who would like to plan memorial services. A few have been done outside and graveside services are limited to 50 people. Some cemeteries don’t even want that many people,” said Weaver. “Masks still have to be worn outside. Vault companies do not bring chairs anymore because they want limited exposure for their workers. We had an outside service last August in the backyard of the funeral home. The chairs we used had to be brought back, sprayed down, and left to dry. We use a lot of Lysol.”
Another issue is that there was such a rush for gloves, masks, and other PPE that Weaver’s supplier had a hard time getting what she needed. Items were on back order for a long time and Weaver needed them for every day work in the prep room. “We use a lot of gloves when we pick someone up. Time has increased to sanitize our vehicles, the stretcher, and equipment too,” Weaver remarked. “We mostly use reusable gowns and all of our clothes, including shoes, have to be washed when we return with the deceased.” Ness-Sibley does not use NYS Clean sanitizer because it has a fragrance and there is a worry about allergies, so an unscented brand is purchased. The funeral home is deep-cleaned on a weekly basis by Weaver, Michael Gorton, and Paul McPherson.
Crematoriums used to charge a fee for night or weekend deliveries. They have lifted those fees to accommodate deliveries rather than have funeral homes wait until Monday or the next day. New protocols have been put into place where funeral personnel must totally suit up, gowned and gloved, to pick up the deceased. Family is not currently allowed at hospice or nursing homes. Weaver has received more requests for private viewings before their loved one is cremated.
Occupancy in the funeral home has been a challenge because no one wants to be told you can only have a limited number of people at a viewing or service. A personal problem for Weaver is not shaking hands or hugging because she knows many people. “So much is communicated by physical touch. I have been asked what the expectations are for visiting hours. It is hard to tell someone who hasn’t seen the family in years that they can’t hug to show support.”
Weaver hopes to have more outside services this spring and summer and will offer that option. “It has been interesting to hear people’s perceptions about our business now. We are busy, but in a very different way. There are not more deaths, but we want to offer families more options. We have online flower ordering, but can’t work with venues for gatherings. It has been challenging for all in different ways. I want to find other ways to give comfort to families and also give tribute to those who have passed away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.