Jewelry artist Siedra Loeffler was born during a meteor shower, so her parents named her after the Urdu and Latin “Sidra,” meaning “Like a star.”
It makes sense that she should have become fascinated by the sparkle of jewels and drawn to jewelry making.
She has recently moved here from her home in San Francisco to join friends at nearby Sweet Land Farm and is poised to open her own jewelry shop, The Gold Hammer, at 19 Main St. in Trumansburg, adding some more sparkle to the village’s main drag.
Loeffler describes her work as “minimal sculptural forms that are fun to make and that interact with the body in a pleasing way,” and she specializes in custom jewelry and engagement rings.
She will also feature the work of several other jewelers and goldsmiths, including San Francisco goldsmith Sam Woehrmann who specializes in geometric work featuring large, colorful stones; Hilary Finck, who is “inspired by the constant need to brighten things up with pops of color” and whose delicate work features “captured stones;” M.Rose Studio, whose organic-focused gold and sterling silver works often enclose pieces of animal bone and other artifacts; and Taylor Koedyker, who is fascinated with organic formation and the energies of stones, and who often includes rough tourmaline in her jewelry.
She will be sharing the space with Dan Timmerman of Timmermade Gear, who crafts custom outerwear for hikers and bicyclists.
Aided by a few of the area’s finest—cabinet-maker Ben Gould is crafting a new door, designer Chris Wolff is engraving her display sign, John Compton is building shelving and jewelry cases— Loeffler plans to open her shop on Nov. 1, just in time to kick off the gift-giving season.
