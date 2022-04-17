Falling Bodies, a new collection of poems from Finishing Line Press, explores loss, identity, and family through the lens of the natural world. It is a collaborative effort by three local women: a poet, a graphic artist, and a photographer.
The chapbook, part of Finishing Line’s critically acclaimed Chapbook Series, is by Interlaken author, Jillian Barnet whose poems speak to universal issues, but are born of the author’s particular experience as an adoptee, mother, and lover in the landscape of her former home in Western Pennsylvania.
Trumansburg graphic artist Celeste Withiam designed the eye-catching front cover, and photographer Julie Prisloe, also of Trumansburg, snapped the photograph of Jillian that appears on the book’s back cover.
“I’m so fortunate to have worked with Celeste and Julie on this project,” said author, Jillian Barnet. “I honestly think people would buy the book just to gaze at the beautiful cover.”
The book is currently available to order from the publisher (finishinglinepress.com) and will be released in July. Those who have read pre-release copies are already giving the book five stars on the publisher’s website.
From the self as a Roman ruin to God as a big-handed homeboy, from Copernican systems to the doubt and lust of Darwin’s wife, the poet’s imagination is as far-reaching as her gaze is unflinching. The poems “shudder, dither / in the risen wind against savage blue.”
Using sensuous images of the natural world, the poet explores ”the portage of grief,” “the coming / to pass of the past, its inevitable laying hold.”
Jillian will be reading as part of the Spring Writes Literary Festival, springwrites.org, which runs from May 5 to June 9 and includes readings, panels, performances, and workshops.
Barnet’s reading takes place virtually on May 6 at 6 p.m. Go the Spring Writes website to sign up for virtual events. The Spring Writes Literary Festival is one of the many programs of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.
Barnet’s poetry has appeared in North American Review, Crab Orchard Review, Image, and elsewhere. Her poem, “Egg,” which is featured in Falling Bodies, was nominated by Bellingham Review for a Pushcart Prize.
Barnet received her MFA in poetry from Vermont College in 2003. While writing, she has worked as a cancer research coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh, a lecturer in literature and writing at Chatham University and Pennsylvania State University, a professional and technical writer and editor, and also had a second career as a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Licensed Massage Therapist.
In addition to poetry, Barnet also writes creative nonfiction. Two of her essays will be published this spring in New Letters and JMWW. Currently at work on a memoir, she lives on a tiny farm in Interlaken with her husband and “a growing array of opinionated animals.”
More information is available on her website at jillianbarnetwrites.com.
