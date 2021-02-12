How to control the population of Canada geese at Nichols Pond in Spencer is an ongoing thorny question. Former village trustee Tom Kozlowski shared a lengthy report with the Spencer Village Board at its Feb. 3 meeting (postponed due to a snowstorm) on his efforts to maintain a reasonable goose population at the pond. He and Roger Roman have oiled geese eggs with corn oil for 10 years as an ecologically safe but effective birth control method. However, the goose flock continues to grow because it does not migrate and individual geese can live up to 20 years. It is considered a resident population and geese hatched at the pond or close by will return there every spring. The population is high enough that nesting spots on the pond’s island are now not enough. The geese have taken to nesting close by on the creek and bringing over the goslings to the pond after they have hatched. These new nesting locations are causing the goose numbers to explode, causing multiple problems at and around the pond.
The most common complaint of people who enjoy walking around the pond is the great quantity of goose droppings that carpet the path and the grass surrounding the middle school. The droppings are unsightly, unpleasant to walk through and unhealthy in such a highly-used, otherwise very scenic area. When droppings wash into the pond during rainfall, they contribute to overgrowth of algae in the pond, making it less habitable for the fish and other aquatic animals. Rampant algae and pond weeds also make fishing difficult for those who enjoy tossing a line into the pond, especially on the shallow north shore.
Controlling the goose population is not a problem unique to Nichols Pond. Golf courses, public picnic grounds and camping swim areas all struggle with the same issues around goose droppings. Kozlowski and others feel understandably frustrated and discouraged by the growing goose population and inability to address it effectively. “We can do better,” he asserted and suggested plantings around the pond can help. He planted a demonstration plot of tall grasses that he believes might be part of the solution.
Geese do not like long grasses as predators can hide in them. If the pond had obstructive plantings along the north shore it would help. He would like to plant along the banks some long grasses that would not be mown and varieties that geese do not like to eat. Hopefully this might make the pond less attractive for them. He suggested that if Spencer is able to develop an effective control program, “We could be a demonstration project for other areas in the state and show them how to do it.”
Kozlowski also asked the board to consider the current policy of adding blue dye to the pond. Fisherman have varying views on the dye, whose purpose is to impede sunlight so as to inhibit plant growth in the water. The views range from, “Doesn’t bother me,” to “Start earlier” to “Fish can’t see the bait at all!” to “I won’t eat the fish because I don’t know what it (the dye) is.” The board recommended that Kozlowski should coordinate with the Pond Committee on the dye and the long grasses along the one shoreline, if he would like to try some new control methods.
