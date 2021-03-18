Geese, geese, and more geese will soon return to Nichols Pond, and the decades-old discussion on controlling the goose population at Nichols Pond will resume in earnest.
Tom Kozlowski, who has been trying for nine years to limit the goose population by oiling eggs in the nest, expressed his frustration to the Spencer Village Board at its March 1 meeting that his efforts work, but are not enough by themselves.
Kozlowski wants to plant tall grasses along much of the pond’s edge to discourage the geese from exiting where the grass is currently mowed short. He believes there will still be adequate room for kids and adults to fish from the edge, even if some of the edge has tall grasses.
This disagreement as to whether tall grasses will work and how much they will interfere with fishing is an old discussion that dates back many years. Joan Weston explained the Pond Committee has always leaned toward mowing the pond edge for several reasons: they believe tall grasses will interfere with fishing, especially during the annual Seymore Maltese Fishing Derby. The pond edge was specifically planned to be left wild at the west end and neatly mowed around the north, east and part of the south edge. The pond is a place of beauty, and to plant tall grasses will detract from that beauty. Currently the pond draws visitors to walk, sit on a bench, or picnic at the shaded pavilion.
The Pond Committee is open to discussing geese control ideas but has leaned away from the tall grasses idea. Their belief is the entire pond edge must have tall grasses to act as a deterrent, as the geese will simply exit on the short grassy areas, not solving anything. Weston recommended a regular and frequent dog patrol to cause the geese to take flight. Supposedly this makes them nervous and they will look for somewhere else to reside. She urged that all parties need to agree on the purpose of the pond and what activities they wish to promote, in order to think about good control measures. One thing they do all agree on is that everyone would like to limit the number of geese if they can agree on an effective approach.
As all interested parties do agree the geese are a problem, Spencer Village Trustee Gil Knapp suggested representatives from all interested groups meet together and hash out a plan of action. Joan Weston, as Chair of the Pond Committee, said she would solicit a list of priorities and goals from the committee members and be happy to meet with Kozlowski and Trustee Tim Goodrich (board member in charge of the park) toward resolving the geese concerns. Weston also told the board she is working on a grant to help fund some critically needed improvements at the pond. She noted the pond trail has several spots in critical need of drainage installed under the trail. When originally built, the grant money just did not stretch enough to install drainage at that time. A few key spots really need rebuilding, such as the northeast corner and across on the south side.
Weston shared an ongoing problem of the number of volunteers declining, for several reasons. Some have just aged out of active participation; many have experienced critical health challenges, including both of the Westons and Wayne Myers.
Lastly, there has been a general lack of volunteers among all community organizations that depend entirely on them for an organization to continue. A particular volunteer need is tending the beautiful perennial flower beds planted by Wayne Myers along the south shore. Training can be provided for those who do not know a weed from a flower.
Weston also reported that Jeff Puhalka, on behalf of the SVE Farmer’s Market, asked the Pond Committee if it would be possible to erect a permanent structure across from the fire station to house the Farmer’s Market. Weston researched the contract documents of the grant received to do the pond project and they state clearly that all ground included in the park grant must remain parkland in perpetuity unless an equal swap is made for other parkland somewhere else. Weston wrote back to Puhalka with this information and copied the board so that all would be informed.
In other business:
Gil Knapp said he plans to pave Harrison Street this year and hopefully George Street also. Knapp lamented that he expects a cut of 20 percent in CHIPS funding from New York State in 2021.
The board adopted the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan and the police commission’s recommendations for police reform.
The mayor announced that the village still needs a Code Enforcement Officer, especially as there are two businesses that intend to expand into new spaces.
Spencer Fire Chief Nick Lango reported the fire department has received its new pick up. The fire siren needs repair but no one from the fire department with electrical experience has been able to identify the problem so far.
Village elections will be held on March 16, from noon to 9 p.m. Incumbent trustees Gil Knapp and Nicole O’Connell-Avery are running for their seats. March 16 at 7 p.m. will also be the first budget workshop.
The next regular meeting of the board will be on April 5 at 7 p.m.
