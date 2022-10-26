On Oct. 20 the town and village historians of Tioga County met with the Tioga County Historian, Emma Sedore, and listened to guest speaker Tom McInteer, who shared maps and information about the early days of Tioga County and the formation of the towns and villages.
Since the discovery of America until the American Revolution, European monarchs loved having land here. The rulers of Spain, France, England, and others claimed the land that they had never seen. All these countries and more have some connection to the area that is now Tioga County.
There have been rumors and some evidence that Spanish and French explorers may have visited a large Indian village called Carantouan near the junction of the Susquehanna and Chemung Rivers. Today the location of that Indian settlement is known as “Spanish Hill.”
There is evidence that a French explorer by the name of Etienne Brule did visit Carantouan in about 1615 - the first non-Indian to set foot in this area. This made it possible for the French to claim much of North America for France, including Canada, New York and more.
About 1609 the Dutch began settling an area that now includes Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Delaware, and were making plans to move westward. The English changed everything by forcing the Dutch out of North America. By 1763 the English had won the French and Indian War and the French were gone from all territory east of the Mississippi River. English Kings used land grants to raise money and promote loyalty.
In 1606 King James I of England granted land to a group at Plymouth, England; this grant gave all land between the 40th and 48th parallels from the east coast, including that which is now Tioga County. Some of the Plymouth Grant was transferred as the Massachusetts Bay Grant. In 1664 King Charles II granted land to the Duke of York and Albany; and after the American Revolution it was discovered that these grants had given overlapping claims to the same land.
By 1787 the claims belonged to two different states and congress appointed ten commissioners to resolve the conflict. They decided Massachusetts owned the land, but was within the legal boundaries of New York, except for a tract of land that had been purchased from the Indians by James McMaster, with the help of Amos Draper. That tract ended up being the portion of what is now the Town of Owego which includes the Village of Owego as well. Massachusetts not wanting to own land in another state put it up for sale.
“The Boston Purchase,” which included 230,000 acres of land between Owego Creek and the Chenango River, and another chunk encompassing 363,000 acres, was purchased by two speculators named John Watkins and Royal Flint. This land was sold to prospective settlers; and one other major land grant that affected Tioga County in 1771 was the Coxe Family who was granted 30,000 acres between the Susquehanna River and Pennsylvania line, which included what is now Apalachin and the Town of Nichols. The local land stayed in the Coxe family into the early 1800s when it was broken into lots and sold off.
Before the American Revolution, the local area was part of Tryon County, but after the war was renamed after heroic General Montgomery, who had led the attacks on the British in Canada. Over time, Montgomery County was split up; by 1791 a large Tioga County was among the group of counties broken off Montgomery. Tioga County saw divisions continue until 1836.
When Tioga County was first formed there were five towns: Chemung, Owego, Union Chenango, and Jericho. Chemung, Owego and Chenango were old Indian names; Jericho was Biblical and Union was named for the fact that Armies of General Sullivan and General Clinton first met and joined together at that place.
The other towns that make up modern Tioga County are: Tioga 1800 (from the town of Union); Spencer 1806 (from the old town of Owego); Berkshire 1808 (from the old town of Tioga); Candor 1811 (from the town of Spencer); Newark Valley 1823 (from the town of Berkshire); Barton 1824 (from the new town of Tioga); Nichols 1824 (from the new town of Tioga); and Richford 1831 (from the town of Berkshire).
There was some confusion from 1800 to 1813 when what is now the town of Owego was named the town of Tioga, and what is now Tioga was named Owego. In 1813 the names of the towns of Owego and Tioga were switched. At one time Elmira was the county seat for Tioga County; later Spencer was the county seat for a time before it was decided to make Owego the county seat.
In 1791 when Tioga County was formed as New York’s 20th county it included about 3,000 square miles; after losing pieces to six other counties over the years, Tioga County is now down to 525 square miles left.
McInteer shared many maps and photos with the historians and encouraged any questions as well as supplying a folder of reference information for their use.
Before the meeting ended, Sedore encouraged those present to let her know of any ideas they may have for future meetings.
