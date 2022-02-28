On Feb. 21, groups gathered to release a letter signed by over 1,000 organizations, environmental advocates, concerned citizens and regional business owners urging Governor Hochul to deny Seneca Meadows Landfill (SMI) its expansion request, and to stick to its planned closure in 2025.
The letter, sent by a diverse representation of interests, stated, “We are gravely concerned that failure to close SMI’s Seneca Meadows landfill by 2025 will adversely and irreversibly impact the vibrant wine and tourism industry in the region, prevent sustainable businesses from retaining and recruiting employees, degrade the pastoral nature of New York’s Finger Lakes, and damage the vital natural resources on which we residents of the Finger Lakes rely. As the landfill aims to increase its waste disposal operations in the Finger Lakes, the negative impacts on the public become too burdensome to bear.”
Seneca Meadows Landfill is the largest landfill in New York State, located a mere 3 miles from the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and receives 6,000 tons of garbage daily producing massive amounts of methane and up to 100,000 gallons of leachate water from 47 counties in New York State plus five additional states and Canada. The facility is a major greenhouse gas emitter, with projected emissions of 682,552 tons per year.
“We have a flourishing tourism economy, and it cannot co-exist with the landfills surrounding us much longer,” said Erica Paolicelli of Three Brothers Winery. “At some point, the decision will have to be made if we are a tourism destination or a garbage destination. The craft beverage industry goes above and beyond to invest in the preservation of our beautiful region, and we’d love to be a part of the solution for waste management in the state. Making more room for waste at Seneca Meadows is a giant step in the wrong direction.”
“This expansion allows NY State’s largest landfill to grow for another 15+ years more than doubling their existing airspace. This expansion allows for tourists driving up the lakes to get stuck behind 18 wheelers leaking toxic leachate. This expansion continues to spread its filth and odor as an eye sore in the heart of the Finger Lakes and at the birthplace of Women’s Rights as well as the inspiration for “It’s a Wonderful Life”, said Rich Swinehart of Waterloo Container. “At Waterloo Container we have always believed that our land, lakes, scenery and quality of life significantly contributed to who we are. Businesses that detract from our natural resources, businesses that threaten our environment and endanger our way of life and our very existence have NO PLACE in the Finger Lakes. We urge Governor Hochul to instruct the DEC to stick to their original terms, to hold SMI accountable and to maintain that their operating permit expires on December 31, 2025.”
“We are asking for you to stand up for this region and we are asking you to enforce the policies and guidelines for waste management that are in place and that protect our region and our entire State, said R. Ken Camera of Geneva City Council, 4th Ward. “The letter we send to you today, Gov. Hochul, is a friendly reminder to you and State government about your public duties. It is signed by the over 1,000+ individuals, organizations and business leaders living and working in the greater Finger Lakes region ... including the entire Geneva City Council. In the broadest of terms, we ask: are you with the people or are you with big corporations and big money? In my humble opinion, your duty is “With the People.”
“There is a lot of money to be made in dumping trash, but not at the expense of the best-known wine region east of the Rocky Mountains. The landfill was supposed to close in 2009, but they negotiated an extension - No more extensions. There are 65 million people within a day’s drive of the Finger Lakes, and I feel confident in saying that none of them are coming to see New York State’s largest landfill, already it is by far the largest. SMI agreed to close the landfill in 2025 and Governor Hochul must hold them to that deadline - No More Extensions, and No More Expansions,” said Michael Warren Thomas of SavorLife.com
“We stand here today to say loud and clear, Governor Hochul, the burden of New York State’s flawed solid waste management plan must not fall on the backs of the people of the Finger Lakes, or any other community, any longer. We need your leadership now, to reduce the need for these mountains of garbage in the first place. You must deal with New York’s Solid Waste Management problem by reducing New York’s waste stream and the need for landfills like this”, said Yvonne Taylor, Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian. “Your legacy must not be that you stand before our community at the National Women’s Park to speak of Women’s Rights one day, and turn your back on our basic human rights to clean air, water, and a healthy environment the next by allowing this landfill and others to continue growing and expanding. Deny Seneca Meadows expansion and stick to your DEC’s original closure date of 2025.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.