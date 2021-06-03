“I regret to inform you that we have had four positive cases of COVID-19 since May 18, 2021,” begins the most recent statement by Kimberly Bell, Trumansburg Central School District Superintendent of Schools, on the district’s website, tburgschools.com.
The update on the COVID-19 situation at the Trumansburg schools appeared on the website on the morning of June 1.
It said the, specifically, the dates of notification related to the outbreak were: May 18, one high school student; May 21, one elementary school student; May 29, one elementary school student, and one middle school student.
All four incidents have been reported on the district’s live feed and posted on its website.
However, if families do not have the application, you may not have received the notification,” Bell said in her statement to the public. “I will in the future continue to send emails to keep everyone informed of our health concerns in our community.”
“The incidents seem to be much more isolated as many of our community members have received the vaccine,” she continues. “Nonetheless, it concerns us to learn of anyone impacted by the pandemic.”
Bell asks families to please continue to be vigilant in their safety with social distancing in public and mask-wearing for those not yet vaccinated.
“Keep in mind that you are still required to adorn a face mask any time you frequent school grounds regardless of vaccine status,” she said.
Additionally, the Tompkins County Department of Health has issued new guidance for those that have been vaccinated, she said, adding, “once our leadership team and school nurses have familiarized ourselves with the guidance, we will forward that information to families. I do apologize if you had not previously received information about the positive cases in May. It is always my intent to keep you informed.”
