In 1957, Martin Luther King, Jr. addressed a crowd in Montgomery, Alabama with what he called ‘life’s most persistent and urgent question,’ “What are you doing for others?”
On January 16 — the MLK National Day of Service — the Food Bank of the Southern Tier is providing multiple ways for the community to answer that urgent question through a full day of “Serve and Learn” workshops, tours, and volunteer opportunities. All opportunities take place at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue, Elmira, NY between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
Individuals, families, businesses, school and community groups are invited and encouraged to join. Participants must register in advance at https://www.foodbankst.org/serve-and-learn/ to participate in one or more of the following while slots are still available:
- Volunteer shifts (children ages six through 15 must be accompanied by an adult): 90-minute shifts to help sort and repack food and grocery items for distribution to neighbors in need throughout the Southern Tier.
- Hunger 101 Workshop: this Food Bank signature workshop is a food insecurity simulation that allows those who have not experienced hunger to "walk a mile in another's shoes."
- Racial Wealth Gap Simulation: participants will explore 13 policies that have created the racial wealth gap - from the abolition of slavery to policies of the present day.
- Tours: join the Food Bank’s own President & CEO Natasha R. Thompson for a full tour of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 65,000 square foot facility.
Food Bank President and CEO Natasha R. Thompson said, “We are honored to host the MLK National Day of Service for our community.” Thompson continued saying, “Our various opportunities offer something for everyone, including a glimpse into the many complex aspects that drive food insecurity regionally and nationally. We hope this day inspires even more community service and a greater understanding of what we do and why.”
