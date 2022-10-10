COVID-Related Gov’t Assistance Slows, Need For Private Help Grows
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is seeing an increased demand at least in part due to reduced government funding as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Individuals and families that are continuing to live with long-COVID symptoms and required isolation-periods that limit employment opportunities are no longer receiving the assistance they need to survive even though their financial situations haven’t improved.
President of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Natasha Thompson recently said that “by the end of Q2, we saw a 35% increase in 2022 compared to 2021 at the same time period.” Thompson continued saying that represents a 14% increase since before the pandemic in 2019.
Thompson said “I've never seen anything like that, since the 2008 recession when demand jumped 25% in 2008, compared to 2007, and then another 5%, in 2009. So 35% in a single year, is a little shocking.”
According to Thompson, during the pandemic Tompkins County saw an unprecedented government response in the form of additional financial resources that were distributed to families. “At the beginning of COVID we had enhanced unemployment benefits where people were getting more than their standard allotments. We had additional SNAP benefits and universal school meals, where every child was able to receive a free meal, regardless of their ability to pay. So people were getting stimulus money and we saw all of these different government supports put into place.”
As a result of this increased support Thompson says that the Food Bank actually saw demand decrease in 2021 when compared to demand in 2020 and 2019. However, as the pandemic-era support systems began to disappear in December 2021 Thompson says that the Food Bank began to see an increase in demand once again.
According to Thompson, “the government subsidies going away and the inflationary pressure on the economy that forced people to pay $5 gallon gas. I think all those things taken together led to what we're seeing now with increased demand.”
Regarding how the Food Bank plans on keeping up with this increase in demand, Thompson says, “that is the challenge for us, because as we're seeing this increased demand, we're also seeing a relative dip in our food supply.”
According to Thompson, “during COVID time, we had a significant supply of government commodities. A lot of the farm products that were slated for trade with China, ended up in the Food Bank because of President Trump's trade wars with China.” She continued saying, “that that policy has been changed under the Biden administration, and that has left us with significantly less government commodities.”
Thompson says that the Food Bank has also seen a dip in donated food and they’re now dealing with the same things people are seeing at the grocery store—high food prices. “We're seeing increased prices for purchasing our food. The cost of food for us has increased 12-18% compared to 2021, so we’re spending more money on food.”
As a result, the Food Bank is working on improving partnerships with local farmers through the Nourish New York program and the Healthy Harvest program to help people get access to affordable healthy food. In the Nourish New York program, farmers, suppliers, and processors are encouraged to share details about their available products, such as produce, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, so food banks across the state can find New York agricultural food products to purchase and distribute to communities in need. The Healthy Harvest program was launched the Food Bank to provide locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need during harvest season.
According to Thompson, given the trends and time of year she believes that demand will continue to increase. “we're coming up on Thanksgiving, which is our busiest time of year. Last year, our member agencies requested 5,000 turkeys—this year they're requesting 7,000. So I'm assuming the increasing demand it's going to continue.”
