Flooding of town roads continues to be a major topic of discussion on each Spencer Town Board agenda. This was true again at the Dec. 14 regular board meeting.
The flooding discussed this month is on Cowell Road in North Spencer. Water from the creek that runs parallel to Hulbert Hollow Road passes through the culvert under the state highway, goes straight for awhile, then turns and heads south toward Spencer Lake.
This section of the creek on the east side of the highway has been straightened in the past by the county to improve nearby farmland, as it used to flow north. (Al Fulkerson, Spencer Town Supervisor, said that he has seen a photograph from 1937 showing the creek’s original course.)
When they straightened the creek, it now causes flooding on Cowell Road. Fulkerson said the town can not ignore it, as Cowell is a town road, and it will have to take action to prevent further flooding.
At the time of the meeting, the creek was full to the top of its banks and needs to be cleaned out. Tioga County Soil and Water is coordinating removing the gravel, but the gravel may not be stacked on the creek banks to make them higher; it must be spread along the sides. The current goal is to restore the creek to its previous course so it will no longer cross Cowell Road. Landowners along the flooded area have given verbal permission to spread the gravel but, Councilman Ron Koski urged the board to get their permission in writing to protect the town from liability issues in the future.
Robinson’s in Candor has given the town an estimate of $5,000 to clean out the creek next summer when the water is low.
Fulkerson also noted that the state plans to replace the relatively new but inadequate bridge over the creek at North Spencer Christian Academy. It they put in the large structure currently planned for 2023, so that the creek water can rush through and not flood neighboring properties on the west side of the highway, Fulkerson expressed concern that the flooding would just be moved to the east side and the Christian Academy would get hit again. The state’s focus is apparently to protect its bridge and does not deal with consequences of its actions downstream.
Fulkerson reported that he had talked with Hunt Engineers about testing the soil at the Meadow Street bridge in the village. At a cost of $7,500, the board agreed that perhaps there is not a problem using pilings again to support the bridge, as the ones that were there for many years worked well and did not sink. The board also agreed to use the culvert they already have, as that particular bridge does not experience high traffic.
On a different water subject, Fulkerson shared with the board a notice from the New York State Public Service Commission about a new Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). This new federally funded program provides drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance to income-eligible households. Income guidelines will mirror those for HEAP, the Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHWAP benefits are based on the actual amount of drinking water and/or wastewater arrears up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if those services are combined, per household. Benefits are paid directly to the vendor of those services, including private water companies, municipalities, and public water authorities. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) began accepting applications on December 1. For more information visit https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP
In other business the board:
•Signed a new contract with Stray Haven to receive stray dogs when owners can not be located. This year there is no upfront fee but it will cost $150 to take a dog there.
•Agreed to update the fee schedule for the dog control officer. These will be adopted separately from the dog control ordinance currently being drafted.
•Agreed to upgrade lighting to LED bulbs outside the town highway barn.
The next meeting of the town board will be on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.
