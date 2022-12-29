Finger Lakes Health congratulates our most recent class of graduates: Jillian Baxter, Ranaesai Bell, Evelyn Chadwick, Qwinasia Grady, Mahoganii Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hubright, Dayshia Malave, Karina Alvarez-Navedp, Alena Spears, Margaret Walsh and Dedrick Wilson.
FLH offers a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program that is approved by the New York State Department of Health.
Many certified nursing assistants (CNAs) use their education and experience as a beginning in the healthcare field. By taking advantage of opportunities for growth in their chosen career, many continue their education, becoming licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and registered nurses (RNs).
Employment opportunities are available at the Geneva Living Centers, The Homestead in Penn Yan, Huntington Living Center in Waterloo as well as many other long-term care facilities.
Each program consists of classroom, lab and clinical instruction totaling 138 hours. Classes are held Monday thru Friday during the day and each program is four weeks in length. After successful completion of the training program, you will be eligible to take the New York State certification examinations.
A $2,000 hiring bonus is being offered for new CNA’s. In addition, transportation assistance is provided for CNA’s taking classes in Geneva who will be working at The Homestead in Penn Yan, $125 weekly, and at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, $75 weekly.
Apply on-line today at https://www.flhealth.org/careers/cna-program/ or call 315-787-4039 for information.
