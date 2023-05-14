On May 8, 2023, at about 3:02pm, the Seneca County E-911 Center received a report of a child stuck in a piece of farm equipment at 7689 County Road 129 in the Town of Ovid. Sheriff’s Deputies immediately responded to the scene to render assistance. Upon their arrival, the child was in the process of being removed from the farm equipment and was immediately turned over to South Seneca Ambulance personnel. South Seneca Ambulance, with assistance from North Seneca Ambulance, transported the child to Geneva General Hospital where she was pronounced dead due to massive trauma. The child has been identified as Melinda S. Hertzler, age 5, of 7689 County Road 129, Ovid, New York.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ovid Fire Department, Lodi Fire Department, Interlaken Fire Department, and New York State Police.
Sheriff’s Investigators are working closely with Seneca County Child Protective Services and report that the investigation is ongoing.
