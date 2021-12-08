Varick Fire Department was called for a fire alarm that had come in multiple times from Three Brothers Wineries & Estates Dec. 6.
Crews who were first on the scene found Bagg Dare Wine Company, at the back of the property at 623 Lerch Rd. in Geneva, fully engulfed in fire, according to the Ovid Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The building was empty at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
Three Brothers has three separate wineries and a brewery with tasting rooms for each one—plus a cafe—located on the same campus. In addition to Bagg Dare, the building also houses Passion Feet Wine Barn and Stony Lonesome Wine Cellars.
“We are heartbroken at the destruction of the famed structure, its history and the authentic memorabilia inside, but we are grateful to the local fire department and others who arrived so quickly to help,” the winery posted on its Facebook Page.
All fire departments in Seneca County as well as departments from Ontario, Tompkins, and Wayne counties were called to the scene or to standby for responding departments. A tanker task force was called.
The building was a total loss, and the fire remains under investigation.
The owner wanted to express his additional gratitude for all fire departments and personnel that responded to the scene and to standby.
