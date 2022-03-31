The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 47-year old Joseph H. Baudenistle, of Cayuta, NY.
Baudenistle was arrested after being indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II Felony, and Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.
The arrest is the result of several months of investigation following a March 8, 2021, structure fire at 8 Pleasant St. in the Village of Van Etten.
During the early morning hours on that date, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist the Van Etten Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire.
The fire was deemed suspicious by the Chemung County Fire Investigation Team and Sheriff’s Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence to recover remanence of a methamphetamine lab. The fire is believed to have been the result of Baudenistle actively cooking methamphetamine within the home.
The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Chemung County Fire Investigation Team and members of the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
Baudendistle remains in the Chemung County Jail, without bail, pending further court appearances.
