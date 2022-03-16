The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jeremy S. Montgomery, 38, of Elmira, for arson in connection with a fire at the Chemung County Fairgrounds.
Montgomery is accused of intentionally starting a fire inside a concession stand at the Chemung County Fairgrounds in the early morning of March 6, which completely destroyed the concession stand.
He is also accused of forcefully entering a horse stall at the Fairgrounds and stealing property from within the horse stall before stealing a pickup truck parked at the Fairgrounds.
During the initial investigation it was determined that a red colored, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with New York State registration plate 92054MM had been stolen. The vehicle belonged to a tenant who rents the Fairgrounds horse stalls.
The truck was sighted in the evening of March 6, at which time it was being operated by a white male. Law enforcement asked the public for assistance in locating the vehicle.
Montgomery is a suspect in an additional fire set at a local business located near the fairgrounds, and additional charges are expected related to that investigation.
He was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court on the aforementioned charges and released on his own recognizance under New York State’s bail reform.
He is charged with Arson in the Third Degree, a
Class C Felony, Burglary in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, both Class E Felonies.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elmira City Police Deptment in locating Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.