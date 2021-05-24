Nicole Firestine is a 10th grade English teacher at Charles O. Dickerson High School. This year has been a difficult one having to adjust to the uncertainties associated with the pandemic. Most of the year, she has spent days educating her students both virtually and in-person until recently, when school went to four days in-person and one day virtual. Most of the high school students returned to a degree of normalcy and Firestine decided to produce a unit for her 25 honor students that would be both engaging and challenging.
Nicole Pfaff Firestine is a 1994 Trumansburg High School graduate who left the area after college, but returned to teach at her alma mater. She decided to offer a Project Based Learning Unit (PBL) for her students and called it “Elevating Marginalized Voices.” “Students would create both written and artistic components which would then be linked to a virtual art gallery or museum using Google Slides in order to make all of the projects accessible to a larger audience,” Firestine explained. She collaborated with district librarian Gail Brisson who was a wealth of knowledge and a great resource when developing the project-based unit. Originally, the project was to coincide with March Youth Art Month, but when that did not happen, Firestine decided to go at it on her own.
In order to fund the project, Firestine applied to the Trumansburg Education Foundation for grant money which would be used to purchase #OwnVoices anchor texts for 10th grade multicultural literature circles. “#OwnVoices” is a term coined by writer Corinne Duyvis and refers to authors from a marginalized or under-represented group writing about their own experiences and from their own perspective rather than someone from an outside perspective writing as a character from an underrepresented group. For example, some titles read by the students were “The Marrow Thieves” by Cherie Dimaline (Indigenous People from Metis Nation in Canada), “American Born Chinese” by Gene Luen Yang (Asian American), “Internment” by Samira Ahmed (Muslim American), “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” (LGBTQIA+), and “March” by John Lewis (African American).
“The primary objective of the project is to use #OwnVoices literature as anchor texts where students will gain insight into others’ lives and perspectives, becoming more culturally and linguistically responsive to the world around them, thus demonstrating their journey to becoming antiracist students,” said Firestine. “Students chose two books from among the texts to read and discuss in small group or literature circles, culminating in the creation of both a writing piece and an art piece to exhibit their engagement with the text and an understanding of the culture portrayed in the text. Research was conducted to gain knowledge of the current human rights issues that such marginalized or under-represented groups have faced in the past and continue to battle in today’s society.”
Students had a wide variety of platforms in which to express their topics. Some included poetry, persuasive speech, research papers, formal letters, Padlet, and Canva. After accessing the virtual link, a visitor enters a museum or gallery with rooms for the projects. Within each room are written pieces and an art exhibit expressing the student’s point of view. The visitor may enter as many rooms as he or she wishes, while still being able to go back to the lobby. You can go here or trumansburgschools.org website and click on the high school page to visit the gallery.
Topics include Black America, Women in the Workplace, Struggles of Indian Americans, LGBTQ+ Communities, Asian American Hate Crimes, Religious Discrimination, Hate Crimes and Islamaphobia, Unfair Treatment and Hardships of Central American Citizens, Living in Poverty, Immigration, The Houseless Society, Biphobia, Struggles between Israel and Palestine, Police Brutality, Hardships in Venezuela, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Through this project, Firestine expected students to gain insight into others’ lives and perspectives, thus becoming more culturally and linguistically responsive to the world around them. “Through their projects, I wanted students to be able to demonstrate their journey towards becoming antiracist citizens and to then educate others about their chosen topics and new learning. I wanted students to demonstrate their learning through both writing and visual components in order to harness and utilize their higher-level thinking and inferring skills,” Firestine explained. “My students met and exceeded my expectations, as proven through their final products. Students were expected to create a writing piece and an art piece to exhibit their learning and understanding of the culture/marginalized group on which they chose to focus. Through extensive research, students gained robust knowledge of the current human rights issues that such marginalized or under-represented groups have faced in the past and continue to battle in today’s society. They then chose specific writing genres, artistic mediums, and digital platforms to masterfully execute their plans.”
Firestine admitted that this Project-Based Learning unit was met with some adversity from her students because she was asking them to step outside of their comfort zone. “One of the beautiful aspects of implementing a PBL is that it is completely student-centered and an independent learning experience. As the teacher, I posed the question: “How can literature and art help us to understand and express solidarity with voices that have long been marginalized and oppressed?” Then students answered the question on their own. I facilitated their learning, offered mini-lessons, helped students find resources, generate ideas, and guided them to where they wanted to go, but overall, these projects, and the learning process, were in the hands of the students. I am proud of my students for conquering their fears and for producing these powerful projects.”
Firestine felt it was important that the community be aware of the work that her Honors Class students had completed and be able to enjoy the projects in a gallery or museum setting. “Students used their writing and creative components, not only to demonstrate their own learning and awareness within our class and with each other, but also to inform, persuade, influence, protest, share, educate, and call to action their viewers and the wider community,” Firestine remarked. “My students are learning to pay attention to the world around them, to be compassionate and accepting individuals, and to continue to educate themselves and others about the plights of the under-represented, oppressed, and marginalized groups that need to be heard. Since we must adhere to COVID restrictions, we are unable to have an in-person gallery night, so we decided that a virtual art gallery was the most effective way to bring student projects to the community—to elevate marginalized voices—outside of the walls of Charles O. Dickerson High School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.