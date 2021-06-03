Coaching at the collegiate level has been a goal of Ed Dow’s for quite some time, and now he has his shot at it after receiving the reins of the Tompkins Cortland Community College softball team on May 13.
“This position happened to come open. It’s literally 10 minutes from my house,” Dow said. “I’ve grown up in the community. I have strong community roots. I guess it’s just the perfect storm of everything, coming together at the right time for me.”
An alumnus of Groton High School, Dow played collegiate baseball at Gannon University. After graduating from Gannon, he picked up fast-pitch softball and played for some international travel teams, thus igniting his passion for the game. From 2009 to 2014 he coached Moravia High School’s varsity softball team before coaching junior varsity and varsity softball at Dryden High School in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
While he enjoys coaching athletes across all age groups, coaching the college athlete is a task Dow is especially eager to take on.
“At the collegiate level, you always get players that want to play,” he said. “You don’t get players that play just because that’s what you do in high school, or that’s what mom or dad wants you to do, or that’s what’s expected because [your] brother and sister did it before. You get players that want to play the game. They want to get better. They want to compete at the highest level, and I’m hoping to be able to take kids to that next level, both athletically, but academically, too.”
In recent history, the college’s softball program has been a force regionally and nationally. The Panthers won four straight NJCAA Region III Championships from 2009 to 2012, including a NJCAA National Championship in 2009. However, the squad has not produced a winning season since 2012.
Dow said he would not just like to bring the program back to “regional dominance,” but also develop his players into well-rounded individuals as a whole.
“I want to produce a competitive group out there, competitive for the division, the league, the region, and then ultimately on the national level as well,” he said. “But also I want to be able to cultivate young women academically as well.”
With each program that he coaches, Dow likes to establish a familial bond between himself and the players.
“Everything we do is about getting better everyday,” he said. “Obviously on the athletic field, the softball diamond, we’re working hard there. But also, working on the other aspects – making sure our grades are up, taking care of our family businesses, stuff like that. Also, making it apparent and making everyone really aware that I am there for them. As soon as they start competing with me, in any of my programs, I always tell them, ‘You are now a part of my family. You’re a part of my extended family. I will always have your backs, and we will always work together. No matter where you go in life.’”
Dow’s first season under the helm will be in 2022, leading a program that has not toed the field in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, he said he is itching to get started.
“I’m so excited about the opportunity I have,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a daunting task to get it back rolling because of all this COVID stuff that’s happened. Not playing for two years. Having a two-year college to recruit to, most of the players that played last have graduated. Starting fresh is a daunting task, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to and hopefully we can do a good job at it and build that winning tradition back in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.