Cryptomining is the modern day gold rush, but this time it’s hitting the Finger Lakes. The formerly coal-powered Greenidge Power Plant in Dresden was shut down in 2011 because the regional energy demand wasn’t high enough to justify continuing operations — but it was reopened as a fracked natural gas powered power plant in 2017 under the leadership of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. As regional energy demand proved too low to justify operations once again, the plant began to use the energy it was generating to start mining bitcoin.
By March 2020, the plant was reportedly using over 14 megawatts of power — enough to power roughly 9,000 homes — to mine around $50,000 worth of Bitcoin per day. According to Forbes, it is one of the largest proof-of-work cryptomining operations in the country.
Proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining — which bitcoin uses — is an extremely energy-intensive process that requires thousands of computers operating nonstop to solve complex equations to mine more cyrptocurrency. Each one of these computers requires energy to run, plus more energy to run cooling technology that prevents the computers from overheating.
According to a recent Seneca Lake Guardian press release, “Globally, proof-of-work bitcoin mining uses the same amount of energy each year as the entire country of Argentina. It produces 30,700 metric tons of e-waste each year, comparable to the yearly IT equipment waste of the Netherlands.” It continues saying, “If left unregulated, the industry will wreak irrevocable harm on the entire state of New York, making it impossible to reach New York’s crucial climate goals as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.”
The New York State Legislature passed a bill that would put a moratorium on allowing the operation of crypto-mining facilities in the state until they can prove that they will not prevent the state from following through on the goals set by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), but Governor Kathy Hochul has not yet signed that bill.
However, the governor did recently deny Greenidge the Title V Air Permit it needs to continue operations — but the power plant has been allowed to continue operating as a bitcoin mining facility since Greenidge representatives have appealed the decision to deny the permit.
According to the NYS DEC, “While sufficient information has been submitted to begin the required public review, at this time the applicant has not demonstrated compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, including requirements regarding greenhouse gas emissions.”
According to goals set in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York state has committed to achieving a reduction in greenhouse gasses of at least 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. In addition, it prioritizes the need to maximize reductions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants in disadvantaged communities.
Advocates say that the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act is building on nearly a decade of climate leadership provided by former Governor Andrew Cuomo and that based on the latest climate science the targets set by the act are among the most rigorous in the world. However, data suggests that under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul the state is failing to meet those targets.
The Climate Act’s goal of achieving an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 sounds like a great policy. However, the state has taken actions in recent years that have increased its reliance on natural gas — and greenhouse gas emissions are expected to increase more than 10 percent over the next decade as a result.
The closure of the Indian Point Nuclear Energy Center, which provided roughly 30 percent of New York City’s emission-free energy, has been the main factor driving up the consumption of natural gas in New York State. However, the newfound infatuation with the short-term profits that come from cryptocurrency mining is only making this natural gas problem worse.
Instead of shutting down unnecessary natural gas power plants that burn fracked gas, New York has allowed the Greenidge Power Plant to continue operating as a bitcoin mining facility in blatant disregard of the CLCPA. In fact, earlier this year a proposal was made to turn the defunct natural gas power plant in Tompkins County into another crypto-mine. The owners of the former Cayuga Power Plant, in conjunction with Cayuga Operating Company and Beowulf Energy, have been proposing plans for a cryptomining facility/Data center where the power plant previously operated since last December.
Kelles says that Beowulf proposed plans to power the operation through buying energy off the grid and supplementing it with solar energy. According to Kelles, “the plant would no longer be a power producer that would provide energy to the grid, any energy they would produce would be used themselves to operate the crypto-mining facility data center.”
It remains unclear if this project is moving forward. Kelles says that the owners of the plant have been bidding into the New York State renewable energy credit (REC) lottery in order to receive the necessary funds to follow through on their proposal to power the site through solar energy, but the state has not yet selected them. If this project does move forward, it could represent a more environmentally friendly alternative to proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining. This alternative is called “proof of stake”.
A recent press release from Seneca Lake Guardians explained that Ethereum – the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin – “successfully merged from the energy intensive proof of work cryptocurrency mining method to proof of stake, reducing the cryptocurrency’s energy consumption by 99.95%.” The press release says that “this merge confirms that the industry can innovate and upgrade to more sustainable business practices.”
Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardians, Yvonne Taylor, recently said that this is a sign that Governor Hochul should sign the cryptomining moratorium bill sponsored by Assembly Member Kelles that has been awaiting her signature sicne June. Taylor said, “The moratorium isn’t anti-crypto, it’s pro-planet. The industry will clearly survive. Governor Hochul needs to look at the facts, ignore the lies, and sign the bill now.”
Failing to follow through on climate policy has been a trend in New York. For example, the state banned fracking in 2014 under the leadership of former Governor Cuomo but continues to burn fracked gas at natural gas power plants like the CPV Valley Energy Center in Orange County, the Cricket Valley Energy Center in Dover, and the Danskammer peaker plant in Newburgh. In fact, in a state that banned fracking six years ago, New York has increased its consumption of fracked gas every year since banning fracking according to a report by Truthout.
It seems like transitioning defunct natural gas power plants into cryptocurrency mining operations is the latest move to increase reliance on natural gas in the state.
Governor Kathy Hochul has taken a page out of former Governor Cuomo’s playbook by promising to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gasses of at least 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. However, activists and scientists say the state’s actions regarding natural gas and cryptocurrency mining have completely contradicted those goals.
Supporters of natural gas will say that it’s a cleaner alternative to coal and oil. However, while burning fracked gas technically produces less CO2 emissions than coal and oil, it produces more methane than either. As a result, in order to mine for cryptocurrency the Greenidge Power Plant will be spewing deadly pollutants into the atmosphere.
Researchers at Cornell University have published studies finding that methane is worse than carbon dioxide when it comes to accelerating climate change because, “Methane is far more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than is carbon dioxide.”
It’s true that when burned, natural gas produces half as much carbon dioxide as coal, but the people pushing natural gas don’t want the public to know that burning it produces methane, which is 30 times as powerful as carbon dioxide when it comes to impacting the climate and it can trap 86 times as much heat as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.
This is extremely concerning given the fact that according to Bloomberg News, in the United States the natural gas industry as a whole was responsible for more emissions than coal in 2017. While carbon dioxide is typically painted as the most threatening of all greenhouse gasses, methane is the most powerful heat-trapping gas.
Scientists have also warned that increased warming exacerbated by methane emissions may have already ignited a “climate feedback loop” as a result of melting arctic permafrost. This permafrost contains around 400 times more methane than would be expected under normal circumstances in some locations and researchers have warned that this discovery could have “serious climate consequences”, according to a report in The Guardian.
As New York state shifts away from coal and oil and towards natural gas methane emissions will outpace carbon dioxide emissions, which will cause an overall increase in greenhouse gas emissions. This is a direct contradiction of the commitments the state made to decreasing emissions when the CLCPA was passed in 2019. If New York continues to allow fracked natural gas power plants like Greenidge to operate as cryptocurrency mining facilities, this problem is only going to get worse.
