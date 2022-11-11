Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) will hold its two-day Grow-NY Food & Agriculture Summit. Grow-NY is one of the largest global food and agriculture business competitions at the Oncenter in Syracuse on November 15 to 16.
The Summit will feature a live pitch competition funded by Empire State Development in which a combined $3 million will be awarded to seven startups, including a $1 million grand prize, a symposium of keynote speakers and panel discussions led by world class food and agriculture leaders, and an Ecosystem Expo highlighting organizations that support innovators in New York’s food and agricultural sector.
Empire State Development (ESD) promotes a vigorous and growing state economy, encourages business investment and job creation, and supports diverse, prosperous local economies across New York State through the efficient use of loans, grants, tax credits, real estate development, marketing and other forms of assistance.
This year’s Summit draws inspiration from Cornell's 2030 Project, applying its mission to seek practical, real-world climate solutions within the agrifood sector. The pitch competition will take place throughout the exciting lineup of symposium sessions, and one finalist will be selected to take home the $1 million grand prize; two others will be recognized with $500,000 awards and four will be given $250,000 prizes.
The Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) supports economic growth in Upstate New York through entrepreneurship and innovation. We help people advance ideas that will create jobs in all fields in our region, to enrich the area’s economic diversity.
