Lily Herman is a senior at Charles O. Dickerson High School. She is also a Girl Scout who is in the process of achieving her Gold Award. Herman belongs to Troop 40591 whose leaders are Sarah Brainard and Kathleen Pasetty. Her parents are Christine Ibert and Matt Herman. Herman decided to do her Gold Award project on food preparation and kitchen safety.
After narrowing down her project focus, Herman had to present her idea virtually in front of the Girl Scout Council in May 2020. She loves to cook and bake, so her project was an extension of her talents. Herman decided to engage with younger students, especially since Home & Careers was no longer offered in the middle school. Her project advisor was Gail Brisson, the middle school librarian.
Brisson created a list of girls and boys who might be interested in taking the five-week course. Of those on the list, Leah Washburn, Fina Murtagh, Emma Hughes, and Savanna Moe showed interest. She did not hear from any of the boys. The Girl Scout Council liked her proposed project and offered a few suggestions for improvement such as not using all girl scouts as participants and having different members from her own troop to assist in each class. Herman also had to keep a log showing the progress of her project.
The name of the project is Cooking for Kids and it focuses on kitchen safety and food preparation. Brisson was the perfect person to be the project advisor. “Gail was accessible and I had the middle school connection. She had worked in restaurants in Buffalo and Ithaca, had taught at Wegmans, and worked with the Localvore Club at Trumansburg Middle School,” Herman explained.
The project consisted of five classes taught on as many Saturdays at the Jacksonville Community United Methodist Church. Lesson 1 focused on kitchen safety. In lesson 2, the girls made chicken pasta with an emphasis on cooking the chicken thoroughly and avoiding cross-contamination.
The girls were divided into small groups in lesson 3 and made guacamole, salsa, and chips from baking tortillas in the oven. Lesson 4 concentrated on making cupcakes and frosting from scratch, then piping decorations on each cupcake. Lesson 5 was the last session and it turned into a cooking competition where the final dishes were judged for flavor, presentation, difficulty, and creativeness.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Washburn, Murtagh, Hughes, and Moe paired up and decided what meal they were going to make. One group chose stuffed shells and tossed salad while the other girls made spaghetti and meatballs and garlic bread. Everything, except the bread, was made by hand. Herman supervised the activity in the kitchen and helped as needed. She also developed the rubric used by the judges. When the food was done, Madeline Brainard and Blythe Van Ness arrived to judge the culinary dishes. After carefully sampling both offerings and filling out the rubrics, it was determined that the stuffed shells garnered 35/40 points while the spaghetti and meatballs received 32/40 points. Both meals were said to be very delicious. Once the judging was complete, everyone got to eat and sample both dishes.
All four girls earned a lot from the five-week class. Washburn said, “I now can cook better with other people rather than just by myself.”
Fina remarked, “I learned to cook better without specific measurements and instead used things like a pinch and a sprinkle.”
“I want to cook better in everyday life,” mentioned Moe. “I learned how to use a gas stove better even though I have one at home.”
“I learned how to cook with other people and be independent in the kitchen. I also learned how to use a can opener and to decorate cupcakes,” Hughes explained. All four middle school girls said that their favorite activity was to make the pasta dishes for the competition.
Herman had to keep a log book detailing her classes and the progress of her project. “I have to accumulate 80 hours to get my Gold Award. Currently, I have 60, but I need to do more research and develop my cookbook,” she commented. “All of the girls will get a copy and I hope to put one in the middle school library and the Ulysses Philomathic Library.”
“My outcome for this project was to make the girls more comfortable and independent in the kitchen and make recipes simple for people to follow. I also wanted the girls to find the kitchen more accessible,” Herman said. She plans to follow-up with the girls and ask them to complete a survey in a few months.
Herman still has to complete her final proposal and submit the log book and the cookbook to the Girl Scout Council which will determine whether Herman has fully completed the requirements and receives her Gold Award. “I feel that the classes were successful. Once the cookbook is out in the community, it will be more accessible for people to prepare good food simply.”
