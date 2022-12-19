The Community Dispute Resolution Center has elected its next Executive Director to succeed Paula Wright who has served the agency for over twenty-five years. The new Executive Director will be Gina Tinker Williams.
Chosen by the Board of Directors after a thorough search, Ms. Tinker Williams is presently the Director of CDRC Programs and has served the agency for twenty-three years. She will begin her new work on January 1st.
The Community Dispute Resolution Center was founded in 1983 by Judy Saul and utilizes a practice known at Transformative Mediation. Tinker Williams will be only the fourth person to serve as Executive Director.
In 2022 CDRC mediated with over a thousand people about conflicts or difficult situations they faced. Over a hundred fifty minor children benefitted when their parents or caregivers attempted to cooperatively resolve their differences. In addition, nearly a hundred students in local schools participated in mediation, conflict coaching, and conflict circles. Training and facilitation were provided to over eleven local businesses, organizations and educational institutions who chose mediation and/or conciliation to work through conflict in their professional environments.
The State of New York requires each judicial district to have an agency designated for Alternative Dispute Resolution. CDRC serves the Sixth Judicial District for a three-county region: Tompkins, Chemung and Schuyler.
In addition to family court referrals, the agency helps those involved in disputes with landlords, neighbors, school issues, special education, business environments, and Lemon Law procedures.
CDRC offices are located in Ithaca in Center Ithaca, 171 East State Street, and in Elmira at 215 East Church Street. The web address is www.cdrc.org
