Community Bank branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts have joined together to host a canned food drive throughout the month of February to collect non-perishable and canned food items for local food pantries and food banks in their communities in honor of National Canned Food Month—and they’re asking for your help.
“Our local food pantries and food banks are the center of our community, and they need our support,” Community Bank Regional Manager Robert Liedka said.
“We’re hopeful that with the help of our branches and community members, we can work together to collect food items for this drive to help keep their shelves stocked for weeks and months to come so they can continue providing food to those who truly need it the most,” Community Bank Regional Manager Jody Tonkery said.
This will be the fifth consecutive year Community Bank has held footprint-wide canned food drives. Community Bank encourages all community members to scan their cupboards and pantries or grab an extra item from the store to give what you can at any participating Southeast New York Region branch.
To participate in Community Bank’s food drive, please bring your non-perishable canned food items to your local branch by February 28.
Throughout its more than 155-year history, Community Bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts customers first. In 2022, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
