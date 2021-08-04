A seven-year-old bicyclist was involved in a nonfatal hit and run accident July 22, according to a press release issued by the Trumansburg Police Department Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 3:57 p.m. in the vicinity of The Falls Restaurant, 214 East Main Street, Trumansburg.
Trumansburg police officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle moments after getting the call, and subsequently Martin Myers, 59, of 91 W. Main St., Trumansburg, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, among other lesser charges.
Myers was arraigned and released on his own recognizance for further proceedings in Ulysses Town Court.
The bicyclist was transported to Trumansburg Ambulance to Cayuga Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and released.
