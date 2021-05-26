On Aug. 24, 2020, the county published (in conjunction with input from the County Executive and Health Department) a plan for resuming in-person meetings, with in-person public presence. The plan noted that it was “subject to modification as conditions change”.
The plan has been revised several times as guidance from the CDC and directives from the NYS Governor evolve, and reviewed by the Health Department.
Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that effective May 19, 2021 fully vaccinated persons need not wear masks or adhere to six-foot distancing, but unvaccinated persons (including those persons whose vaccination status is not known) still must do so. County Executive Christopher Moss has updated county employee workplace guidance in a memo dated May 19, 2021.
“I have revised the Legislative re-opening plan to address these changes,” David Manchester, Chemung County Legislature chairman, wrote in a May 21 memo to legislators, the county executive, and the county sheriff.
Legislative meetings will remain broadcast live to the public via audio-recorded teleconference, and the recordings will remain available for public access, Manchester said.
“Legislators, the County Executive, and Executive staff and department heads will have the choice to attend the meetings in person or remotely, and those whom have been vaccinated may choose to either wear or remove their masks during the meeting,” he wrote in the memo.
“This plan is subject to change as the response and guidance related to this public health emergency may dictate,” he added. “I am hopeful that we can resume unrestricted public participation to these meetings as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.