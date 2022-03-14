Wine, Dine, and a Good Time in Chemung County. Join the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce March 18 to 27 to support your local restaurants in a dining-out extravaganza. From a latte to a three-course meal, take part in this delicious week full of specials, deals, and most importantly, delicious food.
Covid-19 has taken an immense toll on our local restaurants, and now it’s our turn to give back to those who have provided us with great services and hospitality.
“Now more than ever our locally-owned restaurants and businesses need our community’s support,” stated Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, President and CEO of the Chamber, adding “restaurants have been hit hardest by the pandemic and this event is designed to help generate business, especially during the slower months.”
“Community and collaboration is what makes this event special,” said Tiffany Millerd, Executive Director of Elmira Downtown Development.
Participating businesses include, but are not limited to:
Anthony’s Restaurant — Lunch: two for $20 special menu. Dinner: two for $40 special menu.
Bell’s Country Coffee — $10 avocado caprese toast and large coffee, $5 drink specials.
Campus Pizza — Specials TBA.
Curly’s Chicken House — Dine In Only: buy one and get one for half off, chicken dinners.
Downtown Grind — $10 sammy sampler and latte, choose two proteins for your mini croissants. Upgrade your latte to a specialty one for $1 more.
Elmira Tea & Coffee House — $7 lavender latte with three mint cake balls, $3.50 turkey wrap, $2.50 slice of lavender cake.
Harry’s Inn — Specials TBA.
Hill Top — Specials TBA.
Los Panchos — Specials TBA.
Meg’s Cheeseboards — $20 snack boards available on 3/19 (preordered by 3/18 using code SNACK), 10% off all orders from 3/18 – 3/27 using code RESTAURANTWEEK at check out (excludes grazing tables and workshops.)
Rye Bar & Restaurant — Lunch: $15 sparkling plain or raspberry lemonade, choice of chicken caesar salad or rachel sandwich, ginger cake or chocolate pot de crème for dessert. Dinner: $25 choice of a mocktail, a half house salad, choice of chicken kieve dinner or spinach and feta lasagna, ginger cake or chocolate pot de crème for dessert.
Tanino Ristorante Italiano — Lunch: $20 two tony burger’s and two non-alcoholic beverages. Dinner: $45 pesto chicken tortellini for two with two non-alcoholic beverages and choice of one dessert.
Turtle Leaf Café — Two for $20 special menu.
Follow the chamber website as participating restaurants are added: chemungchamber.org/restaurant-week or on Facebook as the specials are highlighted during the week: facebook.com/chemungchamber.
