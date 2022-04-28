Governor Kathy Hochul April 19 announced the state Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638 million in grants to municipalities and public authorities for 199 water infrastructure projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality.
Nearly $601 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grants and over $37 million in additional federal subsidies will support approximately $1.6 billion in total infrastructure investment. The grants are projected to contribute over 35,000 jobs to New York’s economy and save taxpayers an estimated $1.4 billion.
“Modernizing our state’s water infrastructure is critical to ensuring every New Yorker has access to clean drinking water,” Hochul said. “Protecting the public health of New Yorkers will always be a top priority for my administration and this funding is a testament to that commitment. We will continue working collaboratively with every level of government to empower localities with the funding they need to improve water quality statewide.”
The announcement marks the largest-ever award of Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grants. The full list of awardees and project descriptions can be found on EFC’s website, where you may also view awards by region as well as an interactive map.
Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “This historic level of grant funding from EFC will provide transformational benefits for 151 communities as the State implements the water quality goals championed by Governor Hochul. Grants from EFC provide relief for taxpayers and help local governments get shovels in the ground for critical projects that protect public health and the environment, create jobs, and spur economic development. EFC is poised to support many more water quality infrastructure projects through the initiatives in the enacted State Budget and the infusion of federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
“New York State is making generational investments to help build more resilient communities that are better prepared to meet the challenges of climate change by supporting upgrades and improvements to water infrastructure in municipalities across the state,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Environmental Facilities Corporation Board Chair Basil Seggos said. “With Governor Hochul’s sustained commitment to safeguarding water quality, DEC is helping to advance projects essential to providing access to clean drinking water, protecting water supplies, and promoting continued economic growth.”
Over $139 Million Awarded for Wastewater Improvement Projects
Examples of these projects include:
•Chemung County (Southern Tier) - $25 million for a sewer district wastewater treatment plant consolidation project. The funding will support the county’s efforts to combine two aging wastewater treatment plants and perform upgrades that will help meet state standards and improve the water quality by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus discharged to the Chemung River and Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
•City of Amsterdam (Mohawk Valley) - $4.3 million for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project.
Municipalities Awarded 50 Percent of Estimated Project Costs
Thirteen municipal projects (in the table below) have been awarded a 25 percent WIIA grant plus a 25 percent federal additional subsidy to fund 50 percent of the estimated project costs. This is made possible by awarding 25 percent in additional federal subsidies to these hardship communities that will receive interest-free financing for the remaining 50 percent of the project costs. The municipalities were chosen to receive the subsidy based on project eligibility, impacts on water quality and financial hardship.
Three additional hardship communities that are not receiving a WIIA award will receive a federal grant of 25 percent:
•Village of Gouverneur (North Country) - $182,750 to construct new sanitary sewers and new storm sewers to separate combined sewers.
•Village of Hoosick Falls (Capital Region) - $132,750 to install a disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant.
•Village of Port Leyden (North Country) - $356,500 to increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant to address excessive flows and install a disinfection system.
Two Projects Awarded Intermunicipal Grants
Intermunicipal Grants (IMG) were awarded to two projects for communities working together to improve water quality.
•Suffolk County Water Authority (Long Island) - $1.2 million for a water main extension project with Brookhaven.
•Genesee County (Finger Lakes) - $2.7 million for a water supply project with the Monroe County Water Authority.
Availability of Funds
Grant funds may be disbursed to awardees once certain conditions are met, including the execution of a grant agreement and approval by the EFC Board of Directors.
“Replacing outdated infrastructure and implementing treatment for emerging contaminants in New York State’s public drinking water systems are critical components of ensuring equity in public health,” Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “Communities that have born the brunt of decades-old industry pollution or historical neglect are utilizing these funds to help off-set project costs and tackle the larger issues of clean water delivery.”
