The Chemung County Health Department is working in collaboration with the Chemung County Office for the Aging to direct residents 65 years old and older who do not have access to a computer to a phone number that will enable them to be placed on a vaccination clinic waitlist.
Call the Chemung County Office for the Aging at (607) 737-5530 if you are 65 and older and do to have access to a computer to be added to the waitlist.
Vaccination providers in Chemung County rely on allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from New York State. To date, the county has received a low quantity of vaccine, which delays the ability to vaccinate priority groups such as residents who are 65 years old and older, according to a recent press release put out by the County of Chemung.
Approximately 40,000 residents (45 percent of the total population of Chemung County) are 65 and older. This number is far greater than the total amount of vaccine received by county vaccination providers, according to the county.
Pharmacies have been directed by the state to be the primary vaccinators for people 65 and older.
“Our pharmacies in Chemung County that administer the vaccine are currently unable to meeting the demand,” states the Feb. 8 press release, which also points out that residents who are 65 and older may also not have access to a computer, which is the primary method of registering for a vaccine at these sites.
Because there is not enough vaccine supply at this time, it is emphasized that this waitlist is not an appointment. It may be a significant amount of time before the health department is able to begin to vaccinate residents on the waitlist.
Individuals who are placed on the waitlist are encouraged to continue trying to obtain appointments through other vaccination providers.
The health department will maintain regular communication with the public to provide updates regarding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Chemung County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.