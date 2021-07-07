The Chemung County Health Department will host three upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The free walk-in clinics will take place at the dates and locations below.
The Department of Social Services in Elmira, 425 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, will hold clinics on July 7 and July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These clinics will be administering the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine only.
There will also be a clinic at Wisner Market in Elmira on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This clinic will be offering by the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine that must be administered three weeks apart for anyone age 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to provide consent for individuals who are 12 to 17 years old.
The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is available for anyone aged 18 and older. This is a one-dose vaccine, which means there is no need to schedule a second appointment.
The Chemung County Health Department does not ask for insurance information or charge any fee for vaccination.
Masks are required to be worn at all clinics.
For information on the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, please visit chemungcountyny.gov/covid.
