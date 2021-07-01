An atmosphere of gratitude, celebration, and reminiscence pervaded Taughannock Park on June 24 as the Charles O. Dickerson High School class of 2021 graduated.
The class of 2021 dedicated the ceremony to the classmates they had lost along their journey to commencement. The attendees engaged in a moment of silence as a commemorative tribute to Angelina Dunbar who unexpectedly passed away in 2017 and Sadie Marsden who lost her life in a car accident in January of 2021. Principal Jon Koeng awarded Marsden’s family members, who were present at the ceremony, her diploma and a copy of the yearbook.
After the dedication, Board of Education President Jhoanna Haynes addressed the graduating class. She lauded the students for their accomplishments, especially for their tenacity in the face of the unique challenges that the past year has presented.
“This truly is a reason to celebrate after enduring so much COVID-19 speaking up for equality, prioritizing mental health, changing the narrative of being heard and not just seen, and perhaps voting in your very first presidential election,” she said, “all while finishing your last year of high school.”
Student John Hanson took the stage as the commencement ceremony’s guest speaker. In his speech, he shared with his classmates that “it is okay to feel lost and unsure and nervous,” and he challenged them to “grab destiny by the reins.”
Up next was Salutatorian Eric Davis, who exalted his class for its “bright and fascinating personalities.” He shared his gratitude to be a member of a class of individuals with such diverse interests, ranging from cross country and volunteer work to movie making and rocket building.
The last student speaker was Valedictorian Alexia Angulo Stevenson, who will be attending Northeastern University in the fall to study bioengineering. After acknowledging the achievements of her classmates and inviting them to embrace the uncertainty of the future, the graduating senior imparted her main message: to be kind.
“We all have the power to choose love over hate,” she said. “Be kind to yourselves, your neighbors and even your enemies...Be the kindness, be the love, be the change.”
As the final speaker before the presentation of diplomas, instructor Kayla Kucerak relayed the story of her journey towards becoming a teacher, which started with the class of 2021.
“You all, to be honest, made me decide that I no longer wanted to go into the medical field, but that I wanted to be a teacher,” Kecerak said. “You’re the first class that I’ve seen all the way through, and you’ll always hold a very special place in my heart.”
After the presentation of diplomas, Koeng gave his concluding remarks. Although the ceremony marked the end of the senior class’ time at Charles O. Dickerson, Koeng also said goodbye to the high school after 11 years as principal.
“I’m finally going to graduate after 29 years in high school,” he said in a heartfelt address. “I would like to close this, my final graduation and my final day as principal by simply saying thank you to all of you....I will always remember you as my last class, and I have so appreciated the special connection that we have shared, knowing most of you as I have since you were in second grade.”
The ceremony ended with the presentation of graduates who proceeded to throw their graduation caps into the air in celebration of the milestone.
“I’m so proud of them and am just so glad that they were able to make it through the pandemic,” Haynes said. “They truly have something to celebrate.”
