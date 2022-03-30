In the mood for something sweet? The Central New York Maple Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary, taking place April 2-3 in Marathon, New York. The event features arts and crafts as well as live music and entertainment throughout the whole town.
According to Josh Ensign, committee co-chairperson for the festival, the whole idea behind Maple Fest is the sense of community and supporting one another.
“It’s the entire town, the restaurants, the churches, the Boy Scouts, the sports teams …. Everyone in town comes to the Maple Festival for the weekend,” he said.
The entire town also gets a maple makeover. The high school, civic center and village green have all been converted to event spaces for crafts and vendors as well as attractions such as a pop-up maple museum.
For Ensign himself, the festival is a family affair. His grandfather was actually one of the founders of the Maple Festival and a maple syrup producer. The family company, Ensign Family Maple Products, was started by Ensign’s great grandfather and grandfather in the late 1940s and was passed down to his father and uncle. After a 10-year hiatus, Josh Ensign himself revived the company back in 2013, further carrying on the family legacy. He hopes his son will also be involved in the business in the future. Ensign has also been a member of the maple festival committee for over five years.
“It means quite a lot to me,” he said. “Hopefully, we keep the generation going.”
The festival itself has long roots, first being held in 1970. Ensign said Marathon has always been a big maple town, with lots of locals in the area making small businesses out of selling maple syrup and related products. The hopes of supporting these local businesses partially inspired the event.
“The first year was a huge success, ”he recalled. “They had no idea what they were going to expect but I remember my grandfather telling me stories that it was a beautiful day and they had to push the snowbanks back to make more rooms for parking. That Saturday night everyone was out of stuff so they all made more stuff and got back going and did it on Sunday and the rest is history.”
All of the maple products featured at the festival are still supplied by local syrup producers and distributors. Cooper Hill Maple in Marathon, Split Maple Farm in Lisle and Genegantslet Maple from Smithville are just a few of the small businesses highlighted at the event, as well as Ensign’s own family maple products.
Turnout tends to be in the tens of thousands according to Ensign, but the small town vibes that gave the festival its initial success are still very apparent.
“One thing I strive for as chairperson is to step back and get a little more local,” Ensign said. “When this started out it was a local event trying to help out the community, so we are trying to keep it that way and bring it back to our roots.”
This year also marks the Festival’s full-fledged return after the pandemic caused the festival to take a one year hiatus in 2020. Last year’s festival was a one day drive-through since large gatherings were still not permitted at the time.
There will be a working sugar shack and a pop-up maple museum that visitors can tour. On Friday night a Maple Queen will also be crowned from the maple pageant. On Saturday there will be a pancake eating contest where contestants donate money for every pancake they eat and then give it to a charity of their choice. There will also be a parade throughout the town on Saturday as well. Both days will feature a variety of vendors and craftsmen selling handmade work and maple-themed food.
At the end of the day, Ensign attributes the love for Maple Fest to the beauty of maple products themselves. “It’s the sweetness of it,” he said. “You can’t beat that pure sugar and maple taste.”
