2022 marks 25 years of service for Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga, and officials are planning to recognize the anniversary with what they do best: helping their community.
“We are so thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of helping our neighbors in Tompkins and Tioga Counties,” says Executive Director Renee Spear. “Serving our community is at the heart of everything we do at Catholic Charities, from providing struggling households with financial assistance, to offering homeless women a safe place to stay, to cooking nutritious meals for our neighbors, to helping immigrants navigate the complexities of life in the United States. We are in the business of providing hope, and we are so grateful that we’ve been able to do this work for the last 25 years.”
Throughout the year, Catholic Charities is planning a number of events to celebrate their anniversary and continue their fundraising efforts to enhance the services they offer. This includes a special cornhole tournament coming to Nichols this May, which will provide community members a fun, family-friendly event that will also help Catholic Charities carry out its mission.
“We’re celebrating a very big anniversary for Catholic Charities this year, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work that Catholic Charities has done over the last 25 years,” says President of the Board of Catholic Charities Tompkins Tioga Jennifer Sparrow. “We are very much a part of the communities that we serve, and we couldn’t do this work without the generous support of so many. On behalf of the entire board and staff at Catholic Charities, I want to say a big thank you!”
As part of the yearlong celebration, Catholic Charities will also be highlighting success stories with employees, community partners, and some of their donors. It takes a village to serve as many people Catholic Charities is able to serve, and highlighting the stories of those who give back to help their neighbors may help others to volunteer their time or donate to the organization.
Those stories will be shared each month through the organization’s social media channels.
Catholic Charities offers a dozen different programs for members of the community to take advantage of. All services are supported through donations directly from the communities the hard-working staff serves each day.
Officials from Catholic Charities are available for interviews to discuss plans for the upcoming year. For more information, please contact Stephen Donnelly and Associates to coordinate.
The mission of CCTT is to support all people in need and advocate for social justice and human dignity in partnership with the Diocese of Rochester and the greater community. CCTT works in partnership with local human service agencies, community coalitions, local faith communities and interfaith groups, addressing gaps in service in a collaborative fashion, to respond to urgent needs of individuals, families, and the community. We have a history of helping all those in need with great empathy and compassion.
