NYSEG and Governor Kathy Hochul reached an agreement on Sept. 24 to cancel the online auction for the Bell Station property that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 11.
“Bell Station Landing is the largest privately-owned shoreline in the Finger Lakes region, and as we contend with the consequences of humans’ impact on our environment, we must consider ways to protect and preserve this unique property for future generations,” Hochul said in a press release. “I thank NYSEG for stepping up and being a good corporate citizen by willingly agreeing to cancel the land auction. Private development could have irreparably damaged this environmentally sensitive property, and if the auction proceeded, the opportunity to preserve the land for conservation and public access could have been lost forever.”
“NYSEG has long preferred that this parcel of land be conserved, and I thank Governor Hochul, Chair Howard, Commissioner Seggos, and Commissioner Kulleseid for their collaboration and support in resolving this matter,” Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E, said in the release. “As a resident of the Finger Lakes region for more than 30 years, I understand the importance of caring for our natural resources and being a good corporate citizen. Building sustainable communities in the areas we serve continues to be a priority for our company and this decision will benefit the conservation efforts in the Finger Lakes region for years to come.”
In addition to the cancellation, Hochul directed the NYSDEC and the Departments of Public Works and State Parks to facilitate discussions with NYSEG in preserving the land and protecting habitat and the water quality of Cayuga Lake.
The decision to cancel the auction came after an outpouring of protest against the auction from local residents, the Lansing Town Council, county and state officials and many others.
“This is welcome news for the thousands of residents across our region who will be able to enjoy this pristine area of Cayuga Lake’s shoreline for generations to come,” Senator Pam Helming said in the release. “I was proud to join with so many dedicated people and organizations to achieve this outcome. Thank you to Supervisor Ed LaVigne and the Town of Lansing, Tompkins County, Finger Lakes Land Trust and Executive Director Andy Zepp, Cayuga Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, and my many Lansing constituents for their advocacy. Thank you to the Public Service Commission, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and NYSEG. And thank you especially to Governor Hochul for listening to our concerns and recommendations, and taking action on a solution that benefits the community and preserves this remarkably diverse natural resource we are so fortunate to have.”
“I want to thank Governor Hochul, the DPS, DEC, OPRHP and NYSEG for their commitment to preserve Bell Station, a truly beautiful stretch of undeveloped land with 3,400 feet of pristine shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake with wooded hillsides, cascading waterfalls, critical bird habitat, and rare threatened plant species,” Assemblywoman Anna Kelles said in the release. “Cayuga Lake is one of the last remaining fresh water reserves in the world. Preserving the forestlands will not only protect the lake from land erosion runoff and negative impacts of shoreline septic systems but will preserve the land for tourism and ecological education. I want to thank our community for their powerful advocacy and ongoing stewardship of our natural resources and environment.”
The Finger Lakes Land Trust for the past eight to 10 years has acted as the NYSDEC agent in acquiring the 470-acre property that features 3,400 feet of shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake, and plans on doing so moving forward, although Executive Director Andrew Zepp needed to confirm this. Zepp said the cancellation of the auction was tremendous news.
“We’re thrilled and thankful for the governor, commissioner of the DEC Basil Seggos, NYSEG and all our elected officials for taking a big step in ensuring the future of this really unique spot in the Finger Lakes,” Zepp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.