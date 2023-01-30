New York State Assembly Member Anna Kelles will be hosting a Town Hall event on February 2nd at 6 p.m. via Zoom to discuss community safety with the Vera Institute.
There have been continual conversations around dinner tables, at our jobs, in the news, and in our government to address the rising crime we have seen and experienced during COVID in our communities, and across the state and the country.
Assembly member Kelles has been actively engaged in conversations with stakeholders on the issue, including with the Vera Institute of Justice. Through all of the conversations, there has been one underlying question, “What are the factors underlying these trends so that actions taken can truly improve public safety?”
In the spirit of this exploration, the Assembly member will host a virtual town hall with the Vera Institute of Justice on public safety for Tompkins and Cortland Counties on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
A panel, which will include members of our justice community, community-based service providers, and faith leaders, will discuss public safety as viewed through a fact-based, solution-oriented lens and engage in a discussion of solutions that can prevent crime before it happens. The town hall will explore the causes of the public safety issues we are seeing and how we can collectively build a safer community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.