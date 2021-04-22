The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced April 17 that multiple arrests were made as a result of a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung.
On Friday, April 16, at 8:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung for a person found lying in the roadway with severe head injuries.
Deputies learned that 38-year-old Brandon E. Lane of Dininny Road, Town of Chemung, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene following the collision.
Lane was transported to the Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley Ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.
During the investigation sheriff’s deputies received information that led investigators to an address on River Road in the Town of Chemung. A 20-year old man identified as Logan J. Bowman, of River Road was taken into custody. It was learned that he had been operating a 2007 Dodge Caliber west on County Route 60 when he struck the victim and fled the scene.
Bowman has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident, a Class D Felony. Also arrested during the investigation was 18-year-old Tashahnda D. Myers and 30-year-old Donald J. Griffith. Myers was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Griffith was arrested after it was found that he was wanted on a warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance out of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
Bowman and Myers were released on appearance tickets and will appear in the Town of Chemung Court at a later date.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, and Athens Township Pennsylvania Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Chemung Volunteer Fire Department, Greater Valley Ambulance, and Town of Chemung Highway Department for assistance at the scene.
